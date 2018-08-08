Oregon resident Derek McCallister has never been afraid to own unorthodox pets. He's had several scorpions and a tarantula, and in this Q&A shares his appreciation for these ancient creatures.
Why did you choose arachnids as pets?
I found them to be interesting. Most people have the impression that they are aggressive and cruel, but in my experience they are very docile.
What is the biggest misconception about spiders and scorpions?
That they are scary, aggressive, deadly….
Unless provoked, most are very relaxed. They're very defensive creatures — unless we’re talking something inherently aggressive like P.transvaalicus (an African scorpion), which would spitefully sting anything you put in the terrarium with it.
Would you recommend these as pets?
Sure! Keep in mind that they aren’t things you keep because you want something cuddly, but rather for the appreciation and curiosity of other creatures in nature. Arthropods (and arachnids) are very old, and date back as far as dinosaurs. To see how they’ve managed to evolve to where they are, how they’ve survived, how they see, how they feel — is truly fascinating.
Advice for future arachnid/arthropod owners?
Get to know them well, provide for them properly, and respect their space. Do not force them to be handled. If you DO handle them, keep in mind that for many it stresses them and should be done sparingly (if at all). Keep up on their food and environment. Respect that all of them are venomous to varying degrees [and] you never know if you’re allergic until you’re stung. Do not under any circumstances keep a deadly species without ensuring that you have antivenom (or that the local hospital has access to it); the difference could mean life or death. While the deadly branches of them are fascinating, they should be treated with utmost precautions.
