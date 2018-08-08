When I was a teenager, I had a sweet pit-lab mix that had energy enough for several dogs. This, along with her very muscular physique, led to an endless amount of hard running and high jumping for play.
Unfortunately, as a result it was only about two years before she tore her ACL. When I brought her into the vet, I was given two suggestions: put her down or leave it untreated. Since she would likely re-injure it surgery wasn't suggested.
Understandably, I was upset with my options and let her heal naturally. She ended up with a slightly crooked leg but otherwise few issues in her younger years. However, had this been today rather than a decade ago, I wonder how much better her quality of life would have been after her injury.
Since that time, there has been the emergence of an entire industry specializing in prosthetics to help with situations like the one my dog experienced. In fact, cruciate ligament tears like hers are one of the most common conditions treated with canine knee braces. However, more complex prosthetics have been developed as partial and even full limb replacements.
Although prosthetic companies have proprietary products, there are also cases where animal limbs, bills and even shells have been created through the technology of 3-D printing. Many of these successes were born of trial and error, but as a result will likely give way to future uses with the perfected blueprint that resulted.
It wasn't so long ago that if an animal had a severe injury that took a limb or complicated their mobility, there would be few options for treatment. But with the advancement of the pet prosthetic field and 3-D printing in general, it seems likely that the solutions will only continue to advance with technology.
