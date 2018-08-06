Decreased stress, increased pain management, improved social interaction and lower blood pressure. These are not just a wish list of things most of us would like to someday obtain; they are actually just a handful of the positive effects that interacting with pets can have on a human.
Studies on human-animal interaction have been occurring since the early 80's, and continued research results confirm that there are many benefits on the body and mind of a person that spends time with an animal, even periodically.
Because of this great realization over the years, what is known as Animal Assisted Therapy (AAT) developed to introduce trained companion animals to certain populations as a form of therapy.
An example of a location you may find this service is a hospital, although any number of public facilities may participate. For example, many libraries and schools are known to have the occasional visit from companion pets.
If you've been lucky enough to interact with one of these specially trained animals, there's a good chance it may been a sweet dog. However, according to the training program requirements information from Pet Partners, there are several animals species allowed to partner in this type of training. That's good news for anyone that especially likes the idea of spending quality time with bunnies, horses, llamas, cats, guinea pigs, birds, mini pigs, and even rats!
The Oregon Humane Society hosts this program which looks to be quite involved for handlers and pets alike. However, proper training at the end of this multi-step process is sure to be the end result if completed.
