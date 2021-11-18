Skye is a beautiful young girl who loves to play, especially with string toys. She had a rough start, being... View on PetFinder
An Albany man reportedly running across Interstate 5 was struck and killed by a semi-truck on Saturday night near Albany.
A Lebanon woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate-5.
A woman from Benton County died in custody at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville on Monday morning, Nov. 15.
Two men have been arrested in Linn County on suspicion of possessing almost 3,000 pounds of marijuana, estimated to be worth around $2.2 milli…
Robert Andrew Lund of Lebanon was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 15, to 41 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release after fai…
That's why the power was out in Millersburg. It affected this many people.
Family weekend certainly started with a splash for some in Corvallis.
A Linn County man has been charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment for injuries he allegedly caused to a child.
Using a loud-hail speaker, detectives were able to contact the suspect and bring him into custody.
An Albany man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for distributing heroin and methamphetamine in and around Linn County.
