When you walk through Central Park in Corvallis on any given day you’re almost guaranteed to hear the sounds of children playing, buses and cars driving by on Monroe, but today there is also the smell of fresh paint.

The Arts Center, located on the south side of the park, is celebrating its 60th year with a fresh coat of white paint for its exterior except for the classic red door, a tribute to the building’s history as a former Episcopal church.

This is just one of several improvements in progress at the Arts Center, which are expected to be completed at the end of June, but don’t worry they are still open to welcome the community into the gallery spaces Tuesday through Saturday 12p - 5p with free two hour parking.

The Arts Center features two galleries - the Corinne Woodman Gallery, which features a collection of wet plate photographs by Randall Tosh, and the main gallery, now showing “Pacific Waters” by Mary Frisbee Johnson with musical composition set to accompany the pieces created by Oregon State University Student Composers.

TAC is supported by a small but mighty staff, many community volunteers, and generous donations. Anyone interested in showing work or volunteering at the Arts Center is encouraged to learn more at their website.