Local residents are encouraged to sign up for a library card during September at the Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St.
With storytime, audiobooks, board games, specialty cake pans, musical instruments, birdwatching kits and much more, there’s something for everyone at the library. During the month, all new cardholders will be given a gift at signup and will be entered into a prize drawing set for the end of the month.
All library patrons are eligible to play library bingo for further chances to win. Winners will be entered into a prize drawing.
Further information is available at https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library.