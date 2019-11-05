Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard has received another positive evaluation from the City Council.
“The council continues to be pleased with Mark’s performance, commitment and work ethic,” according to the overall assessment in the evaluation.
The evaluation was finalized and approved at Monday’s City Council meeting in an open session. The evaluation previously was discussed at two executive sessions in which the public was excluded.
“Mark is professional, respectful, technically/operationally strong and manages with integrity,” reads the assessment. “Council appreciates Mark’s approach and continued effort to further develop and refine the relationship with council.”
Area for future development outlined for Shepard by councilors, included:
• Fostering better city manager/councilor communication, relationships and teamwork.
• Developing a role for the public in the city’s strategic operational plan (SOP).
• Continuing to use the SOP as a communication tool to highlight staff workload concerns.
At Shepard’s request for the second consecutive year he is not receiving a merit increase. He will be eligible for the same cost of living adjustment that top city administrators receive, should one be included in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
“I made the request because I am sensitive to continued pressures on the city’s budget and I believe that I am fairly compensated,” said Shepard, who makes approximately $182,000 pending any COLA increase..
The evaluation process was led by Ward 3's Hyatt Lytle, the council president, and Ward 6’s Nancy Wyse, the council VP. The council is responsble for evaluating the city manager, the municipal judge and the city attorney. Shepard supervises all city departments.
This is the fourth evaluation for Shepard, an Oregon State University graduate and longtime Corvallis resident who began his city manager stint in May 2015 after serving in a series of administrative positions with the city of Albany.