It is never easy to say goodbye to our dear pets, who have become part of our family. While in days past, there were few, if any, options when it came to creating a lasting memorial to a departed pet, that is not the case any longer.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home in downtown Albany has been offering pet services for several years. “We realized that pets are very much a part of life and many people consider them a member of their family,” Kristal Dufour said.
Kristal said children who are saying goodbye to possibly their first pet are welcome to ask questions. They can also help carry their pet into the facility and choose an urn on their own. While AAsum-Dufour primarily services dogs and cats, it also has serviced guinea pigs, ferrets, birds and hamsters.
Pet cremations are pretty standard but, according to Kristal, “We do also offer ink and clay prints as well as hair clippings.” They also have a wide variety of urns available. The cost of pet cremation is figured by the weight of the animal.
Riverside Pet Crematory offers both private and communal cremations. They also offer a goodbye room where families can say their final farewells to their beloved pets. For those who have chosen a private cremation, ashes are placed in an urn of your choosing. You can also bring your own receptacle if that is your preference.
The cost of the cremation is by the weight of the animal and whether you prefer private or communal cremation. An example from its website is $80 for an average-sized cat with private cremation or $30 for communal cremation. For an 80-pound dog, the cost would be approximately $135 for private or $80 for communal cremation.
For those who are struggling with the death of a pet, Renee Windsor-White, a veterinary chaplain, is available to help you through your grief. There are private sessions as well as a support group available. During the group sessions, people are encouraged to share their feelings. At the last session, usually the fourth one overall, members are invited to create a memorial for their lost pet.
Renee also performs memorial and funeral services for pets. “Those can be held anywhere that is comfortable for the owner.” She said she has performed services in churches, backyards and at the gravesite in the pet section of the Willamette Memorial Cemetery. “I work with the animal’s owner to determine the best place for services.”
In addition to helping families with their grief, she also offers compassion fatigue workshops which are geared toward veterinary office staffs. “Working with animals in life-and-death situations can be extremely stressful.” These workshops allow office staff the opportunity to talk and to learn how to decompress.
Renee works primarily in Linn and Benton counties but she does have clients from all over the states of Oregon and Washington.
Saying goodbye to our pets can often be a heartbreaking experience. The grief we feel is real and can have long-lasting effects. Knowing there are people to help us through these tough times can be a huge comfort.