Sarah has what she refers to as “a small zoo.” While many of her animals are reptiles, she also has a couple of dogs, some fish, and a hedgehog named Clover. It becomes clear very quickly, however, that her passion is for snakes.
“I got my first snake in 2014,” she said. Over the next two years, she added four more snakes to her collection. After meeting her boyfriend, Rob, the number of reptiles in her home increased dramatically. “We both love reptiles!”
“Right now, we have about 40,” Sarah said of the number of snakes at the couple’s home. She explained that many people in the reptile community have a lot more snakes than they do. In 2017, the couple decided to start breeding ball pythons. They expect five clutches, or group, of eggs to hatch this summer. “We plan on breeding boas and possibly many other species,” Sarah said.
It depends on the species as far as what type of care snakes need.
“It’s definitely specialized and unique to each locality,” Sarah explained. Different snakes also require different enclosures, temperatures and humidity levels. The couple have one room dedicated to snakes that is kept warmer than the remainder of the house.
When asked what the snakes eat, Sarah explained that their standard bill of fare is frozen thawed rats. “Never thought I would be ordering frozen rodents in bulk!” Baby snakes, Sarah noted, each weekly while large adult boas eat every four to six weeks.
Clover the hedgehog is about a year old. Sarah describes her as “a very silly girl.” She learned that hedgehogs are not necessarily social by nature. Sometimes, however, Clover will let Sarah hold her. “I don’t take it for granted,” Sarah said.
Hedgehogs are nocturnal and can run up to 7 miles a night in the wheels in their cages. While considered low-maintenance pets, one thing they need is a temperate environment. “Hedgehogs need to be over 73F at all times to stay healthy.”
The couple’s fish include ryukin goldfish, poor man’s koi and a variety of other fish. The goldfish and koi can live up to 15 to 20 years. Sarah called the goldfish hearty fish that tend to thrive in large amounts of water with proper filtration.
Lastly but surely not least, are Bear and Aura, the couple’s dogs. Bear is a Jack Russell-pug mix. Sarah has had Bear almost since the dog's birth when she volunteered at a humane society in Hawaii. Aura is a 3-year-old lab-pit mix that was adopted from SafeHaven.
While Sarah never really set out to have a small zoo, she said it’s been an amazing experience.
“I really enjoy educating the public and reducing the negative stigma around reptiles.” She calls it a very rewarding hobby to be able to work with all of her pets. “I get a lot of happiness sharing that with others.” For more information, reach out to Sarah at her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/seraphimconstrictors/.