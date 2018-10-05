SafeHaven Humane Society is offering a seminar, "Living with a Reactive Dog," at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28.
The two-hour seminar is meant to give insight and training ideas to help people living with and managing a reactive dog. Participants will learn why dogs bark and lunge at other dogs or are wary of strangers and how to use positive training tactics to prevent, manage and treat it.
This seminar covers pros and cons to various training methods and tools; implementing management strategies; training exercises and games specifically to treat on leash reactivity; and recognizing critical body language to prevent problems from developing.
The cost is $25 per family, with donations accepted to support SafeHaven's shelter animals. Dogs are not to attend.
Participants may reserve a seat by calling 541-928-6743, online at safehavenhumane.org or by emailing training@safehavenhumane.com.