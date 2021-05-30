Roxie - COURTESY POST - Please do NOT contact SDRO. Contact the owner directly
ROXIE is 9 years old and weighs 20 pounds. Hi there: My name is Roxie, the doxie, with lots of... View on PetFinder
A Lebanon man and the passenger in his pickup were injured in a crash that killed a Toldeo woman Monday morning near Newport, according to a n…
Highway 20 reopened just east of Newport Monday afternoon, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced.
Remains found in Washington in 2019 have been identified as those of a missing Corvallis man by DNA evidence, Corvallis police said Wednesday.
Eric Aguinaga insists he won't step down
A former chief of staff for Sen. Sara Gelser, D–Corvallis, is suing Gelser and the Oregon Legislature, claiming that she was retaliated agains…
Gov. Kate Brown is getting blowback from political opponents who are leveraging the actions of her allies in an attempt to derail a new state …
The Oscar-nominated star posted a shirtless picture of himself spending a joyful moment by the pool to Instagram Monday, captioned: "Trans bb's first swim trunks."
The Thursday tip-off of the NBA playoff game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets will be the first big test for Oregon's new…
Twenty-nine mid-valley schools reported active cases of COVID-19 last week, the same number as the week before, with seven new schools joining…
Greater Albany Public Schools Board member Eric Aguinaga was denied a temporary restraining order by a Linn County judge this week after GAPS …