Roscoe is 9 years old and weighs between 60-70 pounds, I am kind of a sad sack tale if I...
Roscoe
An Albany police officer was injured by flying glass during a shooting in North Albany on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25, according to a Benton …
Police obtained a search warrant and called in the Linn County Regional SWAT Team to assist due to the suspect's history.
Another apartment complex is in the works.
UPDATE: An affidavit alleges the suspect purposefully aimed at an officer's head.
During the trial, the now-13-year-old’s face reddened and eyes filled with tears because he is “haunted” by abuse from nearly a decade ago, the prosecutor said.
These two facilities are on their way; what they mean for the local economy.
Sweet Home opened its first low-barrier shelter for people experiencing homelessness, the only one of its kind in East Linn County.
Their daughter died at a home in Albany while her parents failed to watch the girl and her two minor siblings.
The defendant was living with the victim, an in-law who called for police after a heated argument morphed into a knife attack.
The cities' lobbying arm coordinated a big conference this week. Here's what's on the minds of the state's municipal leaders.