- Updated
Multiple agencies responded to a large structure fire in Tangent on Saturday afternoon, at approximately 12:40 p.m. The cause of the fire is u…
- Updated
Twenty-eight mid-valley schools have active COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the most recent data from the Oregon Health Authority.
- Updated
A local nonprofit lost thousands of pounds of goods meant to help food-insecure mid-valley residents on Thursday when its truck fell victim to…
- Updated
On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority announced 763 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases across the state as well as five deaths. O…
- Updated
An 80-year-old Dallas woman died Friday morning in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 223 in Polk County.
Nurse Jamie Bryant has participated in thousands of baby deliveries at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.
- Updated
*UPDATE: The girl has been located and is back in custody, according to a tweet from the Oregon Youth Authority.*
- Updated
Initial site work has finally begun on the Mid-Valley Intermodal Center in Millersburg, after a yearslong process of planning and competing ag…
- Updated
Sunday’s newspaper brought the tragic story of Sherry Zetzman, a 43-year-old Albany woman who died from COVID-19 on April 27. Her severe asthm…
- Updated
Of the more than 1.3 million people in Oregon who have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations, 611 still tested positive for the virus, includi…