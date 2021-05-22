Courtesy listing for Marion County Dog Shelter. Let's get this guy a home. Please share, share, share. Hey Mate! My... View on PetFinder
An Albany motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in a crash just west of town.
The May 18 special election yielded three new members of the Greater Albany Public Schools Board, including a sitting Linn County commissioner.
A motorist driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in south Linn County was killed when their Honda Civic collided with a semi-truck on Sunday n…
Another Linn County resident has died from COVID-19 and cases of the virus continue to crop up at mid-valley schools, according to data releas…
On May 6, laughter returned to Waterloo Park. It was the last piece of a 10,000-piece puzzle held together by the efforts of a community, loca…
The Oregon State Police released the identity of a Eugene man who was killed in a vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in south Linn County over …
A Multnomah County judge has rejected a demand to temporarily halt Oregon’s post-wildfire salvage logging and reforestation efforts. That mean…
The Enchanted Forest has decided to delay its reopening due to threats from people voicing displeasure over planned COVID-19 precautions.
People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines in Oregon w…
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
