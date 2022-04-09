Richard Kindle Jones, II

Born May 20, 1938, in Portland, Oregon, to Richard and Beatrice (neé Brumels) Jones. He graduated from Milwaukie High School in 1956 and then received a bachelor's degree in Biblical Studies from Multnomah School of the Bible. Dick served in the U.S. Air Force for a brief time in 1960 before being called to Washington. In 1961 he married, Dorothy Bauer. Dick worked 35 years as a pricing consultant for Teledyne Wah Chang; living in Albany, Alsea and Corvallis, before moving to Oak Grove for retirement. While living in Alsea he also served as the Pastor of a Baptist Church. He continued into retirement as a consultant for Teledyne.

Dick was very active in his community and its political affairs. He was pivotal in getting the Trolley Trail up and running, which connects the neighborhoods of Oak Grove, Milwaukie and Gladstone. He served for 14 years as an Oak Lodge Water District board member, he was known for bringing a thoughtful historical perspective to the board. He served as the board's liaison to the Metro Policy Advisory Committee, Clackamas River Basin Council and the Clackamas County Coordinating Committee. Dick was also a former board member for the North Clackamas Chamber of Commerce. He also served on the North Clackamas School District's Budget Committee, the Clackamas County Aging Services Advisory Council, the Volunteer Connection Advisory Council, and as chairman of both the Oak Grove Community Council and the Metro Committee for Citizen Involvement. Dick received a plaque from the Oak Grove Community Council - "Grateful Appreciation for Your Many Years of Outstanding Service and Devotion to the Oak Grove Community" and was presented by the Clackamas River Basin Council the Thalweg Award.