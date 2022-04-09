Religion Calendar (April 9)

Palm Sunday observed: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God’s Word and Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 10, both in the sanctuary and via livestream worship, accessible at www.svlccorvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.

Pastor Eric Bohlmann’s sermon will be “Greatness through Selflessness.” Indoor masking is optional. For an undetermined period, a mask-required seating area also will be available.

Multi-Gen Bible study will follow worship at 10:30, both in the church and via Zoom. The study will be on 1 Samuel:3. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.

Lent observed: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will hold services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 10, in person and at www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.

The congregation will continue the series “Living Lent 2022: Creativity — A Spiritual Discipline.” What temptations keep you from accepting success? Based on Luke 22:14—23:56.

Palm Sunday observed: Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St. in Corvallis, will observe Palm Sunday at 10 a.m. April 10.

The service will celebrate Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem with blessing of palms and a reader’s theater version of the Passion story, in person and live-streamed on YouTube.

Baha’i devotions and discussion: “Holy Season: Passover, Easter and Ramadan” is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 10, via Zoom.

The month of April sees several traditions of the faithful, with Jewish Passover, Christian Easter and Muslim Ramadan overlapping in time. The Baha’i Ridvan festival also takes place in April. All are invited to join the group this week in exploring religious texts illuminating Pesach (Passover), Easter and the Muslim month of Fasting, Ramadan. How are these faiths all related to each other?

For the Zoom link, visit https://tinyurl.com/2ejv7cth, where you will find the readings and a link for the meeting. Zoom chat opens at 10:15 a.m.

Event for women: After 5 Connection, affiliated with Stonecroft, will present “Second Time Around Fashions” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Lebanon Foursquare Church, 470 W. C St.

The program will feature a fashion show presented by 1st Hand Seconds Unique Boutique. This upscale resale boutique in Albany is the financial support of a nonprofit agency providing help to women and their children at risk. Ray Hendricks, former director of the Lebanon Community Chorus will perform piano music for the fashion show.

Janell Desmond of Tualatin, a former division chief for the Department of the Interior at Shasta Dam, will share her story of overcoming and gaining strength from hard times of personal failure, tragedy and loss.

The dinner and program are open to all. Cost is $15 inclusive; the group is not credit card-ready. Reservations are available at 541-451-2586 or NancyPinzino@comcast.net.

Maundy Thursday observed: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will hold a service at 6:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 14.

Participants will join a solemn journey of three days that has changed the world and many lives. The Maundy Thursday service each year sets hearts and spirits to remember and experience the Last Supper as Christ wanted. It is probably the most deeply felt communion of the year. The evening will include a simple shared meal, communion, foot washing and a watercolor art class. Signup is required by Sunday, April 10, at www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0548AAAA23A5FB6-maundy.

Holy Thursday observed: Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St. in Corvallis, will commemorate Holy Thursday with communion at 7 p.m. April 14.

The service will be in person only.

Maundy Thursday service: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will hold a service including the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 14.

Good Friday observed: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will hold a service at 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 15, both in person and online at www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.

In the midst of the pain and the loss, the tears and the grave are a paradox. What was final is simply not final. On Good Friday, why not look deeper within your own brokenness and search for the “good” in your life? You are beautiful — not despite your scars, but because of them. May you find the beauty in all of who you are.

Good Friday observed: Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St. in Corvallis, will commemorate Good Friday at 7 p.m. April 15.

The service will be in-person only.

Good Friday service: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will hold a service at 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 15.

Live-stream worship is accessible at www.svlccorvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.

Holy Saturday observed: Worshipers are invited for quiet meditation and prayer in the sanctuary of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Holy Saturday, April 16.

Easter celebrated: Celebrations of Jesus’ Resurrection are set for 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Apr. 17, at Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St. in Corvallis.

Both services will be in person and livestreamed. Easter breakfast will be served at 9:30 a.m.; an Easter egg hunt will follow at 10:15. Details: 541-757-1600 or https://grace97330.org.

Easter celebration: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will celebrate the good news that in Christ’s death and resurrection Christians and all creation are continually being made new by God’s love and saving grace.

In-person and online worship will start at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17, featuring scripture from Luke 24:1-12, and music by the Bell Choir, the Chancel Choir, organ and brass. The link for online worship is www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live/.

