Religion Calendar (April 16)

Egg hunt: The Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis, will hold an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, for those 12 years old or under.

Candy, snacks, prizes. Coffee and doughnuts for adults. Free. Information: 541-220-1040.

Morning Prayer: St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Albany, will offer Morning Prayer for Holy Saturday at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at www.facebook.com/stalbans.albany.oregon.

Prayer time: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis, invites worshipers for quiet meditation and prayer from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Holy Saturday, April 16.

Celebrations of Jesus’ Resurrection: Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St. in Corvallis, will celebrate the Resurrection with services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Easter Day, Sunday, April 17.

Both services will be in person and livestreamed. Easter breakfast will be served at 9:30 a.m.; an Easter egg hunt will follow at 10:15. Details: 541-757-1600 or https://grace97330.org.

Easter observed: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, invites all to join in celebrating the good news that Jesus Christ is risen at 9 a.m. Easter Day, Sunday, April 17, both in the sanctuary and via livestream worship, accessible at www.svlccorvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.

Pastor Eric Bohlmann will lead the worship service, which will include Holy Communion. A bilingual baptism and an Easter brunch will follow the service.

Indoor masking is optional. For an undetermined period, a mask-required seating area also will be available.

Easter celebrated: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will celebrate Easter at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17, in person and at www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.

Worship will feature scripture from Luke 24:1-12, and music by the Bell Choir, the Chancel Choir, organ and brass.

Easter celebration: Holy Baptism and the Holy Eucharist celebrating Easter is set for 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17, at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 1730 Hill St. SE, Albany, and www.facebook.com/stalbans.albany.oregon.

Easter service: The Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis, will hold an Easter service at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 17.

Information: 541-220-1040.

Baha’i devotions and discussion: “Enkindled Souls: Loyal Citizens” is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17, via Zoom.

Well-wishers of mankind, the Baha’i writings state, “are loyal citizens who eschew partisanship and the contest for worldly power. Instead, they are focused on transcending differences, harmonizing perspectives and promoting the use of consultation for making decisions.”

All are invited to join the group Sunday for a selection of texts followed by discussion to explore the ways we can work to overcome differences and fairly consult in all decisions. For the Zoom link, visit https://tinyurl.com/2ejv7cth, where you will find the readings and a link for the meeting. Zoom chat opens at 10:15 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0