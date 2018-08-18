Registration is now being taken for the annual Willamette Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's, which takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at Timber-Linn Memorial Park in Albany.
The Walk to End Alzheimer's is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide. It is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.
The event will include a ceremony at 1:30 p.m. and the walk begins at 2. Vendor and food booths and a Purple Pooch contest will be a part of the day.
Registration information is available online at https://bit.ly/2MrH4L1.
More information about the organization is available at alz.org/walk.