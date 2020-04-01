This is the soup that I make when I'm under the weather or feeling exhausted. The key to this soup is to cut the potatoes in small dice so they will cook quickly. But if you don't have potatoes handy, potato flakes (instant mashed potatoes) can stand in. Use dehydrated onion and skip the first step if you don't feel like chopping an onion. Stir in canned clams if you want an easy chowder, or chopped, cooked chicken and a little corn for corn chowder.