Add the rice and stir it around a bit to evenly coat the grains (This is called “sauteing.”). Add the water and salt, then increase the temperature to medium-high so that the water will begin to boil, stirring fairly frequently with a flat-edged utensil (such as a spatula or wooden spoon with a flat side to it) to keep the rice from sticking to the bottom of the pan and scorching. Once the water has come to a boil, reduce the temperature to low, cover the pot with its lid, and cook the rice at a very low simmer (A “simmer” is much less lively than a “boil.”). In the early part of this simmering phase, it’s a good idea to lift the lid and peek to make sure the liquid is simmering properly — not too little, and not rollicky back up to a boil.