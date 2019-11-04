Vegetable Tortilla Pizza
Makes 2 servings
•2 teaspoons olive oil
•1 small eggplant, sliced, (about 2 cups)
•1 medium onion, sliced (about 2 cups)
•1 medium zucchini, sliced, (about 2 cups)
•1 medium green bell pepper, sliced, (about 2 cups)
•1 teaspoon dried oregano
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper
•2 18 to 9-inch light flour tortillas
•1 cup bottled pizza sauce
•1 cup shredded, part-skim milk mozzarella cheese
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking tray large enough to hold the 2 tortillas with foil and place in oven while it is preheating.
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the eggplant, onion, zucchini and green bell pepper. Sprinkle the oregano and salt and pepper to taste on top. Saute 5 minutes.
Place the tortillas on the baking tray in the oven for 1 to 2 minutes. They should be golden and crisp. Remove the tray from the oven and spread the pizza sauce over the 2 tortillas.
Place the grilled vegetables over the sauce. Place the shredded mozzarella over the vegetables. Return the tray to the oven for 5 minutes or until the mozzarella melts.
Source: Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
Per serving: 497 calories (40% from fat), 22.3 g fat (9.5 g saturated, 7.2 g monounsaturated), 48 mg cholesterol, 29.4 g protein, 52.8 g carbohydrates, 16.4 g fiber, 776 mg sodium.