LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Assault — About 10:08 a.m. Tuesday, Daniel Allen Norris, 37, of Lebanon, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree domestic assault and harassment. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Domestic assault — Jerry Dale Hall Jr., 41, of Lebanon was charged with coercion (domestic violence) and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday, and the Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency.
LEBANON FIRE DISTRICT
Field, tree fire – 12:16 p.m. Thursday, Seventh Street, Waterloo. A resident returned home and found a pump house on the property burning. The fire spread into a field and into about 10 to 15 trees nearby. The flames were at the tops of the trees when fire crews arrived. The fire, which scorched about two acres, was brought under control within two hours thanks to the assistance of the Oregon Department of Forestry, which had five units on the scene, and the Sweet Home Fire District, which brought one unit to Waterloo. Lebanon had two engines, a water tender and a brush rig on the scene to fight the fire.