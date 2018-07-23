Official weather records at Hyslop Farm northeast of Corvallis for the 24-hour period ending at 8 a.m. yesterday:
Temperatures:
Low 49, Normal 52, Record 40 (1893)
Precipitation:
Rain 0.00, Normal 0.01, Record 0.41 (1993)
Month to date rain: 0.00, Normal 0.31
Rain since Jan. 1;18.73
Normal for same period;22.60
Crop year rain (since Sept. 1);37.47
Normal for same period;41.14
For additional data from Hyslop, see http://agsci.oregonstate.edu/corvallis-farm-unit/weather
Tides
High tides today;11:05 a.m., 6.0 ft.
;10:04 p.m., 8.4 ft.
Low tides today;4:26 a.m., 0.3 ft.
;3:52 p.m., 3.3 ft.
High tides tomorrow;11:56 a.m., 6.3 ft.
;10:47 p.m., 8.4 ft.
Low tides tomorrow;5:13 a.m., 0.0 ft.
;4:44 p.m., 3.4 ft.
Data for U.S. Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay, Newport.
River levels
River summary from yesterday as provided by the National Weather Service. For more information, contact the Oregon River Forecast Center at 503-261-9246 or see the NOAA website at http://nimbo.wrh.noaa.gov/Portland/public_hydro/.
;Stg ft;chg
Willamette River;;
Eugene;10.0;0.05
Harrisburg;1.9;0.03
Corvallis;10.1;0.01
Albany;2.8;0.01
Salem;5.0;0.00
N. Santiam River;;
Mehama;3.0;-0.01
S. Santiam River;;
Waterloo;2.9;0.00
Santiam River;;
Jefferson;2.0;0.00
Siletz River;;
Siletz;2.3;0.00
Alsea River;;
Tidewater;1.4;0.00
Marys River;;
Philomath;2.27;-0.02
