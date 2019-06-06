{{featured_button_text}}

Bids as of noon

July wheat futures trended 13.50 to 22.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon closes.

Bids for U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery ordinary protein trended 22.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5-percent protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period.

All bids in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Ordinary

Jun; 5.7500-6.1000

Jul; 5.7500-6.1000

Aug; 5.7500-6.1000

Sep; 5.7500-6.1000

Oct; 6.0400-6.1500

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.9475-5.9975

11 pct; 6.0875-6.1375

11.5 pct

Jun; 6.1575-6.2075

Jul; 5.7575-6.1575

Aug; 5.7375-5.8875

Sep; NA

Oct; NA

12 pct; 6.1575-6.2075

13 pct; 6.1575-6.2075

Rail/Barge May 2019 Averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.8300

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7400

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.9500

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.2700

Source: USDA 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0