Bids as of noon
July wheat futures trended 13.50 to 22.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon closes.
Bids for U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery ordinary protein trended 22.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5-percent protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary
Jun; 5.7500-6.1000
Jul; 5.7500-6.1000
Aug; 5.7500-6.1000
Sep; 5.7500-6.1000
Oct; 6.0400-6.1500
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.9475-5.9975
11 pct; 6.0875-6.1375
11.5 pct
Jun; 6.1575-6.2075
Jul; 5.7575-6.1575
Aug; 5.7375-5.8875
Sep; NA
Oct; NA
12 pct; 6.1575-6.2075
13 pct; 6.1575-6.2075
Rail/Barge May 2019 Averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.8300
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7400
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.9500
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.2700
Source: USDA