Portland Grains (Feb. 19)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended from 14.50 to 24 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for February delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 2 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Feb; 6.2000-6.2500
Mar; 6.2700-6.3000
Apr; 6.3000-6.3300
May; 6.3000-6.3300
Jun; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 6.0575-6.1075
You have free articles remaining.
11%; 6.2575-6.3075
11.5%
Feb; 6.3575-6.4075
Mar; 6.3575-6.4075
Apr; 6.3800-6.4300
May; 6.3800-6.4300
12%; 6.4075-6.4575
13%; 6.5075-6.5575
Rail/Barge January 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2300
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.9600
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.2600
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 7.0100
Source: USDA