Fry the guanciale slowly. Remove when crispy but leave the fat. If using pancetta, you might need to add a little olive oil. Cook the spaghetti in boiling salted water (if you like salt) for 1½ minutes less than recommended time. Drain the spaghetti, reserving the water, and put in pan with the fat, add a ladle of the pasta water and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Whisk room-temperature eggs in a bowl immersed in the warm pasta water. Stir the grated pecorino and half of the guanciale and half of the pepper into the eggs. Add them to the pasta, which must be off the heat so the eggs don’t scramble. Serve in bowls, with the crisp guanciale on top along with the rest of the pepper. You can add more pecorino to taste.