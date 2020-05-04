Skillet Spinach Pie

Place spinach in the center of a clean kitchen towel, fold up edges and squeeze out as much moisture as you can. (A perfect job for kids!)

In a 10-inch cast-iron skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Transfer 2 tablespoons butter to a small bowl. Add minced onion to the skillet and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the pan cool slightly, then stir in spinach, ricotta, eggs, feta, dill, lemon juice, salt and a few grinds of pepper.

Lay first sheet of phyllo dough over the spinach-ricotta mixture in the skillet and brush the top with some of the reserved melted butter. One at a time, layer remaining five sheets, brushing each one with butter. Rotate and scrunch each sheet slightly so edges are offset and the top is ruffled. Transfer pie to oven and bake until it’s golden brown and heated through, about 35 minutes.