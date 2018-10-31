Braised Broccoli with Creamy Parmesan
Serves 4 to 6
This simple preparation helped my kids to discover just how delicious such a humble vegetable could be when cooked just enough to tame that first level of crunch. It didn’t hurt that the sauce is so delicious.
•½ cup mayonnaise
•¼ cup milk
•6 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
•1 tablespoon white wine (or rice vinegar)
•½ teaspoon dried dill weed
•¼ teaspoon garlic powder
•1 head broccoli
•¼ cup butter
•¼ cup water
•Salt and pepper to taste
In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, milk, Parmesan, vinegar, dill and garlic powder. Let stand at least 15 minutes ahead so that the flavors can develop. Can be prepared several days ahead and refrigerated until ready to use.
When ready to serve, peel the broccoli stalk to reveal the juicy and tender inner portion and cut into slices. Cut the head into florets. Melt the butter in a wide skillet over medium-high heat. Add the broccoli and stir to coat the pieces. Saute for about 1 minute, then add the water, cover and simmer another minute or two, just long enough for the florets to barely become tender. Remove from heat. Salt and pepper to taste. Place the broccoli in a shallow bowl to serve. Pass around the Creamy Parmesan dressing.
Roasted Broccoli with Garlic, Lemon and Parmesan
Serves 4 to 6
•3 to 4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
•2 to 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
•1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
•3 to 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
•1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
•About 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.
In a small bowl, whisk together the garlic, lemon juice and balsamic vinegar. Add the olive oil; set aside.
Lightly oil a shallow roasting pan or rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray or a thin film of oil. Place the broccoli in the pan, drizzle with the olive oil mixture, toss to coat the florets with the oil, then spread them out in a shallow, uncrowded layer in the pan.
Roast in the hot oven, uncovered, for about 25 minutes, or until the florets are lightly browned and tender. Remove from the oven, sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste, then sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese, toss briefly and scrape them into a serving dish. Serve.
Sesame-Soy-Roasted Broccoli
Serves 4 to 6
The zesty, toasty components in this roast make it the perfect companion to a steaming bowl of your favorite rice. That alone makes for a somewhat pure and simple meal, so please consider it.
•2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
•2 tablespoons soy sauce
•1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
•1 teaspoon chili-garlic paste
•2 garlic cloves, minced
•1 head fresh broccoli, with stalk peeled and cut into chunks; head cut into florets
•Freshly ground black pepper
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Lightly oil a shallow roasting pan or rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray or a thin film of oil. Whisk together the sesame oil, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, chili-garlic paste and the minced garlic. Place the broccoli pieces in the pan and drizzle with the sauce. Toss the vegetables to evenly coat each piece with some of the sauce, then spread them out in a shallow, uncrowded layer.
Roast until the broccoli is well browned, giving the pan a healthy shake now and then for even cooking. It will only take about 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven, season the broccoli with freshly ground black pepper and then transfer the beans to a warmed serving bowl and serve immediately.
Onion Option: For additional depth of flavor, include a peeled and sliced onion, tossing it with the sauce along with the broccoli. The onion will brown and caramelize during the roasting process.
Broccoli Salad with Tangerine Wedges and Sesame-Poppy Seed Vinaigrette
Makes 4 to 6 servings
There’s a hint of bacon flavor in the dressing (thanks to the toasted sesame seeds), which means it is also delicious in a wide range of salad offerings, especially salads composed of baby spinach and any number of fruits, including pears, oranges, and apples.
For the vinaigrette:
•¼ cup red or white wine vinegar
•1 tablespoon sugar
•2 tablespoons lightly toasted sesame seeds,
•1 tablespoon poppy seeds
•1 tablespoon coarsely chopped onion
•½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
•¼ teaspoon paprika
•½ teaspoon salt in a blender or food processor
•1/3 cup vegetable oil, such as canola
For the salad:
•3 cups broccoli florets
•1 small red onion, sliced into slender rings (or half rings)
•2 seedless tangerines, peeled and divided into segments (or any other orange-style citrus)
•½ cup golden raisins or dried cranberries
•Shredded Parmesan
Place the vinegar, sugar, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion, Worcestershire sauce, paprika and salt in a blender or food processor. Blend until most of the sesame seeds are ground (stop the motor several times and scrape down the sides of the container). Scrape the contents into a small bowl, then whisk in the vegetable oil in a slow, steady stream. Yields ¾ cup.
To Assemble the Salad: Place the broccoli, onion, tangerines, raisins and cheese in a salad bowl. Add enough of the dressing to thoroughly moisten the ingredients and toss well. Add additional dressing as needed.