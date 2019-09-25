Asian Chicken Salad Sliders or Lettuce Wraps
Makes enough salad to serve 8 to 10 people
This truly is a fabulous Asian-style melange of finely chopped chicken and vegetables stir-fried with fresh ginger and other zesty seasonings. Make it ahead and transport to the tailgate party in a sealed container. Then let your fellow tailgaters choose between two options for serving: crisp lettuce leaves which fellow tailgaters can use to transport the zesty offering from platter to mouth; or spread onto slider-sized rolls.
For preparation, a large wok or tall-sided wide skillet is an essential part of the preparation.
•1 (10¾ ounce) can double strength chicken broth, undiluted
•¾ cup dry sherry
•2/3 cup soy sauce
•2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger
•2 tablespoons corn starch
•2 tablespoons hoisen sauce
•1 tablespoon prepared Chinese mustard
•About 2 pounds boneless, skinless raw chicken breast, minced to measure 3 cups (see note below)
•About 6 tablespoons vegetable oil
•2 cups each, finely chopped: onions, celery
•1 cup each, finely chopped: zucchini, carrots, green bell pepper, water chestnuts
•Lettuce leaves for wrappers
In a bowl, whisk together the chicken broth, sherry, soy sauce, ginger, corn starch, hoisen sauce and mustard. Add the chicken, stirring well to combine the marinade with the meat, then cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 12 to 24 hours.
When ready to stir-fry, place a colander over a large bowl, then pour the marinated chicken into the colander and let the marinade drain off for at least 5 minutes; set the marinade aside (FOOD SAFETY NOTE: Do not sample the marinade that has been in contact with the raw chicken before using it in the stir-fry).
Over medium-high to high heat, using a large heavy-bottomed skillet or wok, heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil until hot. Add the drained chicken and stir-fry quickly for about 2 minutes, or until the chicken chunks have developed a golden-brown coating. Juice will develop in the bottom of the pan as you are stir-frying; Spoon it off and keep frying; remove chicken to a clean platter or large bowl. Add another tablespoon of oil and stir-fry about half of the vegetables for a minute, then add about half of the reserved marinade (be sure and give the marinade a stir before adding so the cornstarch gets blended into the liquid). Remove the first batch of vegetables to the platter of cooked chicken. Add a bit more oil if necessary, then stir-fry the remaining vegetables, adding the marinade after about a minute.
Finally, return all of the meat and vegetables to the skillet and continue stir-frying to mix and heat through.
Remove from heat and scrape into a container. Chill thoroughly. Can be prepared up to 24 hours ahead.
Option 1: To serve, place the platter of salad on the table, surrounded by lettuce leaves measuring no larger than 4 or 5 inches in diameter (larger leaves can be torn to size). Remember, this is bona-fide finger food: Each diner spoons individual bites of the turkey mixture onto leaves, then rolls or wraps the lettuce around the filling.
Option 2: To serve, provide slider buns and let your fellow tailgaters assemble their own sandwiches.
NOTE ABOUT CHICKEN: To achieve the right size (¼-inch bits), cut the breast meat into 1-inch chunks, then pulse briefly in a food processor; do not over-process or you will get ground chicken.
Huli Huli Chicken Sliders
Makes 8 to 12 servings
This isn’t a traditional Huli Huli chicken preparation, but it is delicious in its own right. The chicken cooks in a sweet-yet-savory sauce rich in garlic, fresh ginger, pineapple juice and soy sauce, until it’s falling into tender shreds. It’s delicious tucked into a slider bun or ladled over rice!
•3 tablespoons canola oil
•4 pounds boneless/skinless chicken thighs, halved or quartered
•2 pounds boneless/skinless chicken breast, cut into 1- or 2-inch chunks
•1 medium yellow onion, chopped
•1 quart chicken broth (canned is OK)
•1 quart pineapple juice
•¼ cup soy sauce
•½ cup brown sugar
•2/3 cup peeled and shredded fresh ginger
•2 teaspoons chile-garlic sauce
Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and sauté until the pieces are browned on all sides. Add the onion and sauté until softened, about 2 minutes.
Deglaze the pot with the chicken broth, stirring and scraping up all the cooked-on bits of food. Add the pineapple juice, soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger and chile-garlic sauce. Bring the liquid to a boil, then cover and simmer gently until the chicken is very tender, about 60 to 90 minutes.
This dish can be prepared several days ahead, or even frozen. Simply reheat to serve. To simplify for a tailgate party, serve it from a Thermos.
Delicious tucked into mini buns, to serve as sliders. But equally yummy over rice, alongside a simple slaw dressed with a sweet-but-tangy sauce.
Potato Cheese and Beer Soup
Makes about 8 servings
This is my most requested soup recipe. It’s delectable, hearty-rich and cheesy, so it really hits the spot on these cool autumn-into-winter nights. It's also my hands-down favorite recipe for tailgating (especially as football season transitions into cooler weather), as well as autumn day hikes in the Cascades, cross-country skiing, and Thanksgiving weekend winery hopping for two reasons: its cheesiness is a natural with wine, and its nose-warming nature really hits the spot when sitting out, enjoying the Oregon countryside this time of year.
I’ve shared it with readers so often over the years that perhaps it’s well known to you. But it bears repeating.
•1 quart chicken broth (homemade or canned)
•2½ pounds potatoes, unpeeled, coarsely chopped
•2 cups chopped green onions, whites and about half the green stalks
•1 quart light cream
•¼ cup soy sauce
•1 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper
•6 ounces shredded Swiss cheese
•6 ounces shredded Cheddar cheese
•½ cup craft beer (preferably an amber style or nut brown style, such as Rogue’s Hazelnut Brown Ale), dry white wine or dry sherry (or extra chicken broth)
In a heavy-bottomed soup pot bring the chicken broth to a boil. Add the potatoes and simmer for 30 minutes, or until the potatoes are very soft. Add the green onions and remove the pot from the heat. Add the half-and-half or milk to the pot.
Puree the potato-broth mixture in a blender or food processor (you will have to do this in batches; when blending, fill the container only half full and cover the lid with a dish towel because the soup "spurts" quite violently as it's being blended). Return the puree to the pot. Stir in the soy sauce and pepper and slowly bring the soup back to a simmer.
NOTE: The soup can be prepared to this point up to 48 hours ahead and refrigerated, or prepared and frozen for 3 months.
When ready to serve or pack into a thermos, proceed with the recipe by placing the pot back on the burner, over medium heat. When the soup begins to simmer, stir in the grated cheeses gradually, a hand-full at a time. Now gently whisk in the beer, wine, or sherry (or extra broth).
Rita's Clam Chowder
Makes 8 servings
My friend, Rita Hogensen, adapted this New England style chowder recipe from "The New McCall's Cookbook" many years ago. It became her tried-and-true tailgate offering..
•8 slices bacon
•2 cups finely chopped onion
•2 cups finely chopped celery
•4 cups cubed pared potatoes
•2 teaspoons salt
•1 dash pepper
•4 cans (10½ ounce) chopped clams
•4 cups half-and-half
•¼ cup butter
•About 1 tablespoon each: cornstarch and cold water (if desired for a thicker soup)
Chop bacon coarsely and saute in pot over medium high heat until crisp. Reduce heat to medium, add onions and celery and cook about 5 minutes. Add the potato, salt, pepper and enough water to barely cover the ingredients (if you add too much water it turns out too soupy). Bring to boil and simmer, uncovered, 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender. Meanwhile, drain clams (reserve clam liquid). Add clams and ½ cup of clam liquid to the pot, along with the half-and-half and the butter. Gently heat for about 3 minutes.
At this point, if you desire a slightly thicker chowder, combine equal portions of cornstarch and water and stir into the soup. Simmer until thickened. The soup can be prepared earlier in the day, and kept hot until game time, or prepared ahead, refrigerated, then reheated when ready to serve.
Potato, Leek & Parsnip Chowder
Makes about 4 servings
A traditional New England recipe, with a few modifications
•4 slices bacon, diced
•2 cups sliced leeks (use the white and pale green portions; cut ¼-inch thick rings), about 2 large leeks
•1 pound parsnips
•¾ pound potatoes (2 medium-sized russets)
•4 cups chicken broth
•½ teaspoon salt
•2 cups half-and-half (or milk, or a desired ratio of milk to half-and-half)
•Freshly ground pepper
•2 tablespoons butter as garnish, if desired
In large, heavy-bottomed pot, saute the bacon until crisp over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, and remove bacon and all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon grease. Reserve bacon for later. Add leeks and saute for several minutes to soften.
Meanwhile, peel parsnips and potatoes and coarsely cut into about ½-inch dice. Add the potatoes and parsnips to the leeks, along with the chicken broth and salt. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat, cover and simmer until the vegetables are tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Add the cream and/or milk, the reserved bacon (crumbled), and heat through. Adjust seasonings, adding salt and pepper to taste. Soup may be prepared up to 48 hours ahead. Just before serving, garnish each serving with a thin pat of butter (if desired).