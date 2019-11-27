Sausage, Apple and Hazelnut Stuffing
Makes about 10 servings
•1 pound spicy sausage, either bulk or casing removed and broken up into bite-size chunks
•2 cups chopped onion
•2 cups chopped celery
•3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
•¼ pound fresh mushrooms (if your budget will allow, consider using Chanterelles), coarsely chopped
•½ cup (1 stick) butter
•2 firm textured apples (use a flavorful variety, such as a Granny Smith, Honey Crisp or Fuji)
•1 cup apple cider
•1 tablespoon fresh sage, finely chopped
•¾ cup coarsely chopped roasted hazelnuts
•About 1 pound of stale Artisan bread (such as a ciabatta or Challah, crusts trimmed, cut into 1-inch cubes to measure 10 cups (or fresh bread slices toasted just until crispy but not browned, then cut into 1-inch cubes)
•2 eggs, whisked
•2 to 3 cups chicken broth
In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, saute the sausage over medium-high heat until browned. Remove all but 3 to 4 tablespoons of the fat. Add the onion, celery, and garlic and saute until the onion has softened. Add the mushrooms and butter and continue cooking until the mushrooms have released their liquid and that liquid has cooked down almost completely. Add the apples, apple cider, and sage and continue cooking for another 5 minutes or until the apples have softened. Remove from heat.
Place the bread and hazelnuts in a large bowl. Add the vegetable and apple mixture and mix thoroughly. Add the eggs and combine well. Add enough of the broth to read a very moist consistency. Scrape the dressing into a casserole dish. Bake in a 400-degree oven until heated through and nicely browned on top, 30 to 40 minutes. Or cook in a crockpot; see “Cooking Dressing in a Crockpot” for further instructions.
Chestnut, Pancetta, and Prune Stuffing
Makes about 10 servings
There is a lot of bold flavor in this hearty stuffing, which, though inspired by a classic Italian combination, happens to work in perfect concert with everything on the American holiday table. Baking it in a wide dish ensures plenty of crusty topping for everyone.
•1 (1½ pound) sour dough loaf, cut into 1/3-inch dice (to measure 18 cups)
•1 pound coarsely chopped pancetta slices (about 3 cups)
•½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons
•3 cups chopped celery (5 to 6 ribs)
•4 cups chopped onions (2 large)
•2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage
•1½ teaspoons salt
•½ teaspoon black pepper
•3 (7- to 8-ounce) jars peeled cooked whole chestnuts, halved (to measure 4 cups)
•5 cups turkey or chicken stock
•4 large eggs, lightly beaten
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Scatter bread in a single layer in 2 large shallow baking pans (17 by 12 inches) and toast, stirring once or twice and switching position of pans halfway through baking, until golden and dry, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a very large bowl when cool.
Cook pancetta in a heavy skillet over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until browned, 12 to 15 minutes. Add butter and heat until melted, then add the celery and onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 12 minutes. Stir in sage, salt and pepper and cook for 1 minute. Add the pancetta/vegetable mixture along with the chestnuts and prunes to the bowl containing the bread. Whisk together the stock and eggs, then stir most of it into the bread mixture, tossing and stirring to combine well. Add additional broth/egg to create a moist stuffing. Transfer to a baking dish (the stuffing will mound above the dish).
Bake, loosely covered with a buttered sheet of foil (buttered side down) for 30 minutes, then remove foil and bake until top is browned, 10 to 15 minutes more.
Source: Recipe adapted from “The Best of Gourmet - Sixty-Five Years, Sixty-Five Favorite Recipes.”
Spinach, Bacon, and Cashew Stuffing
Makes about 10 servings
•About 1¼ pounds of a round loaf of country-style bread, cut into ½-inch cubes to measure 10 cups
•1 pound sliced bacon, cut crosswise into 1-inch wide pieces
•3 cups chopped yellow onion
•2 cups coarsely chopped mushrooms
•1½ cups chopped celery
•1 teaspoon salt
•1 teaspoon black pepper
•3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
•8 cups (about 7 ounces) baby spinach, trimmed and coarsely chopped
•2 cups salted roasted cashews (10 ounces), coarsely chopped (of course, you could substitute roasted and coarsely chopped hazelnuts)
•½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
•1½ cups turkey or chicken stock
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Scatter bread in a single layer in 2 large shallow baking pans (17 by 12 inches) and toast, stirring once or twice and switching position of pans halfway through baking, until golden and dry, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a very large bowl when cool.
Cook the bacon in 2 batches in a 12-inch skillet over moderate heat, stirring, until crisp, about 10 minutes, then transfer with a slotted spoon to paper towels to drain, reserving about 1/3 cup of fat n the skillet.
Add the onion, mushroom, celery, salt and pepper to the skillet and saute over moderately high heat, stirring until vegetables are softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and saute, stirring, 1 minute. Transfer the mixture to the large bowl containing the bread and stir in along with the spinach, cashews, butter, 1 cup of stock, and the reserved bacon.
Transfer the stuffing to a buttered baking dish and bake in a 350-degree oven, uncovered, until heated through, about 25 minutes.
Source: Recipe adapted from “The Best of Gourmet,” by the Editors of Gourmet.
Cornbread Stuffing
•2 cups chopped onion
•2 cups chopped celery
•½ cup (1 stick) butter
•1 cup turkey or chicken broth
•4 cups finely crumbled toasted bread (or packaged seasoned bread stuffing)
•4 cups finely crumbled cornbread (or packaged cornbread stuffing)
•2 teaspoons salt
•2 teaspoons black pepper
•1 tablespoon dried sage
•2 teaspoons poultry seasoning
•Turkey broth
•4 large eggs, beaten
Combine the onions, celery, and butter in a large saucepan and saute until the onions have softened, about 10 minutes.
Stir in the broth, cover, and simmer gently over very low heat for about 40 minutes.
Place the toasted bread and cornbread in a large bowl and mix well. Add the onion and celery mixture, the salt, pepper, sage, and poultry seasoning and mix thoroughly to evenly distribute the moistened ingredients throughout the bread mixture.
Whisk the eggs together and add them to the bread mixture, then add just enough additional turkey or chicken broth to create a very moist mixture. Scrape the dressing into a casserole dish Bake in a 400-degree oven until heated through and nicely browned on top, 30 to 40 minutes. Or cook in a crockpot; see “Cooking Dressing in a Crockpot” for further instructions.