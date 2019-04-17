Shrimp Cocktail Bar
This is quick fix for happy hour. Although it’s also just a nice light meal.
•Lovely little Pacific pink shrimp
•Minced celery
•Additional ingredients to consider: diced avocado, chopped bell peppers, diced bacon
•Cocktail sauces (see note below)
•A bowl of lemon slices
I just set out all four components and appropriate-sized bowls (enough for each diner to build their own concoction). Then encourage folks to spoon in a bit of the celery first, topped with some generous spoonsful of the shrimp and a dollop of cocktail sauce and wedge of lemon. So simple. Oh, and be sure that your red cocktail sauce has a respectable hint of horseradish in it, even if this means stirring some in from a jar of prepared horseradish (not the creamy style).
Cocktail Sauces: I recommend two or three so folks can mix and match. Select a zesty red one from the ones I’ve provided below, plus a creamy one such as the Louis Dressing in the recipe that follows in the Shrimp Salad.
Shrimp Salad with Louis Dressing
Enough for 2 individual salads
During Pacific (pink) shrimp season, this is my favorite quick “come-home-from-work-got-guests-showing-up-on-the-doorstep” kind of recipe.
•About 2 cups fresh baby salad greens
•Fresh tomato slices (one large or 3 small slices per person)
•1 avocado, peeled, seeded and sliced
•4 slices thick-cut bacon, cooked, drained, and broken into pieces
•2 cups (about ½ pound) Pacific shrimp (aka, pink shrimp or bay shrimp)
•2 “6½ minute” eggs (see note below)
•Additional garnishes: lemon slices, sliced cucumbers, sliced green onions, bell pepper, crumbled or shredded cheese
•Louis Dressing (Recipe follows)
•Cocktail sauce (optional, but a nice accent)
Divide the greens between two plates. On top of each bed of greens: arrange 1 cup of the shrimp in the center, then surround with half of the tomatoes, half of the avocado slices, 2 slices of the bacon, 1 egg, and additional garnishes as desired. Louis Dressing and serve. Makes 2 servings.
Louis Dressing: Whisk together 1 cup mayonnaise, ¼ cup chili sauce (it’s like ketchup, only spicier), 2 tablespoons finely chopped green or red sweet bell pepper, 2 tablespoons finely chopped yellow onion, 2 tablespoons chopped dill pickles, 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon steak sauce, 1 teaspoon prepared horseradish, and 1 finely chopped hard-cooked egg. Adjust flavorings, adding additional Worcestershire, steak sauce or horseradish as necessary. Makes about 1½ cups (you will have plenty left over!)
ABOUT THAT 6½ MINUTE EGG: In order to achieve an egg that reliably has a firm white with a soft yolk, timing is everything. Bring a pot of water to a boil. While that is happening, place 2 eggs on a slotted spoon and hold them under a stream of hot running water for 10 seconds (“one Mississippi, two Mississippi...”). By warming up the eggs slightly they won’t crack when they land in the boiling water.
When the pot of water comes to a boil, gently lower the pre-heated eggs down into it with the slotted spoon. Set your timer for 6 minutes and 30 seconds. When the time is up, remove the eggs with a slotted spoon and place them into a bowl of ice water until they have cooled thoroughly. Remove the eggs from the water and gently peel them. When ready to serve, slice each egg in half lengthwise.
Jan’s Zesty Shrimp Cocktail Sauce
Makes about 1 cup
If you don’t have time to throw together this simple little cocktail sauce, you can go an even easier route: zip up your favorite bottled cocktail sauce (Heinz makes a good one), by stirring in a spoonful of prepared horseradish (not the creamed style).
•¾ cup bottled chili sauce (you’ll find it near the ketchup)
•3 tablespoons finely minced celery hearts
•2 tablespoons finely minced green onion
•1½ tablespoons fresh lemon juice
•2 teaspoons prepared horseradish (not creamed)
•½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
•3 to 4 dashes liquid hot pepper sauce (such as Tabasco)
Combine all of the ingredients. Let stand at least 15 minutes for flavors to blend and develop, then taste for seasoning, adding additional horseradish, Worcestershire, or hot pepper sauce to taste. Keep refrigerated; will keep for one to two months or more.
Buttery Cocktail Sauce for Shrimp
Makes 2½ cups
A delicious combination. The butter tames the zesty cocktail sauce, which makes it a much more compatible and subtle partner on a shrimp or crab cocktail.
•2 cups seafood cocktail sauce
•½ cup (1 cube) butter
Combine the cocktail sauce and butter in a small saucepan (or microwaveable container), and heat through over medium-high heat (or in the microwave) until the butter has melted and the sauce is hot. Whisk to combine the butter more thoroughly into the cocktail sauce. Serve while hot.
Tomato-Pesto Mayonnaise for Shrimp
Makes about 3½ cups
This is a wonderful alternative to the classic red seafood cocktail sauce or my Buttery Cocktail Sauce. But actually, I like to serve it alongside one of the red sauce so folks can sort of mingle the two together if desired.
•2 tablespoons olive oil
•3 tablespoons minced yellow onion
•1¼ cups peeled, seeded, and chopped tomato (use Roma style tomatoes, if possible)
•2 cups mayonnaise
•1 tablespoon commercially prepared or homemade pesto (more to taste)
•1 tablespoon brandy (optional)
Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a small skillet. Add the onion and gently saute until the onion turns a light golden brown and is lightly caramelized. This will take about 10 minutes. Don’t scorch the onions by cooking over too high of a heat. Add the tomatoes, salt and pepper, and adjust the temperature up to about medium-high and continue simmering until the tomato mixture has softened, and all of the liquid released by the tomatoes has cooked away, creating a thick mixture, which will take 15 to 20 minutes. Scrape the mixture into a mixing bowl and set aside until cool.
Mix in the mayonnaise, pesto and brandy, and adjust seasonings, adding additional pesto, salt and pepper as needed. Chill until ready to serve. Can be made and refrigerated up to a week ahead.
Remoulade Sauce for Shrimp Cocktails
Makes about 1¼ cups
This is one of my favorite sauces to serve at my fun make-your-own shrimp cocktail bar, as described above.
•¼ cup finely chopped celery, divided
•¼ cup finely chopped green onions, divided
•¼ cup finely chopped parsley, divided
•2 tablespoons canned pimiento, drained
•3 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard
•2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
•1 tablespoon prepared horseradish (not creamed)
•½ cup mayonnaise
•½ teaspoon paprika
•1/8 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
•¼ teaspoon salt
Place 2 tablespoons each of the chopped celery, green onion and parsley in a blender or food processor, along with the drained pimientos, mustard, vinegar and horseradish. Blend to a paste, then scrape out the mixture and whisk into the mayonnaise, along with the reserved celery, green onions, parsley, and the paprika, Worcestershire sauce, and salt. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour for flavors to develop. Adjust seasoning before serving. The sauce will keep for 3 to 4 weeks or longer (refrigerate).
Hot Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip with Fresh Pacific Shrimp
Serves 6 to 8 as an appetizer
My friend Deb Bynum made this wonderful spread for a luncheon a few years ago. She surrounded the hot preparation with toasted Pita triangles.
•1 container (about 16 ounces) of Stonemill Kitchens Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip (made by Resers, it’s available in local markets)
•About ½ pound shrimp
Spoon the dip mixture into an oven-proof dish. Stir in the shrimp and broil until hot and bubbly.