Slow-Roasted, Chile-Crusted Pork
Makes 12 to 14 servings
To reduce cooking time, ask the butcher for 2 smaller roasts — a 4- to 5-pound roast will cook to tenderness in about 6 hours.
¼ cup packed dark brown sugar
3 tablespoons each: dark chili powder, smoked paprika
2 tablespoons dried onion flakes
1½ tablespoons garlic powder
1½ teaspoons each: salt, coarsely ground black pepper
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 bone-in pork butt shoulder roast, about 9 pounds, with a generous layer of fat
2 cups chicken broth or water
Mix sugar, chili powder, paprika, onion flakes, garlic powder, salt, pepper and dry mustard in a small bowl. (Spice rub can be made up to a week in advance; recipe makes a generous 1 cup; you’ll need about ¾ cup for the pork.)
Have a deep roasting pan with a wire rack ready. Pat pork roast dry. Use a very sharp knife to cut four ½-inch deep slits evenly spaced on both sides of the roast. Set roast on the rack in the pan, fat side down. Coat heavily with some of the spice rub. Turn roast fat side up. Coat sides and top with the spice rub. Roast can be refrigerated, uncovered, up to several hours or overnight.
Heat oven to 250 degrees. If necessary, remove roast from refrigerator while the oven heats. When the oven is hot, place the pan with the pork on the oven rack. Carefully pour 2 cups water into the pan (but not on the roast). Roast until a meat thermometer registers 170 degrees and a fork inserted in several spots is easily removed, 10 to 11 hours. (Add more water to the pan as needed.)
Transfer the roast to a cutting board. Allow the meat to rest, tented with foil, about 20 minutes. Set the roasting pan over medium heat; stir in chicken broth. Heat to a boil; cook to reduce the juices slightly. Season to taste with salt and some of the remaining spice rub if desired.
Use a sharp carving knife, or an electric knife, to very thinly slice the pork. Sprinkle the slices lightly with salt. Serve hot, drizzled with some of the pan juices.
Per serving (for 14 servings): 224 calories, 9 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 90 mg cholesterol, 5 g carbohydrates, 3 g sugar, 29 g protein, 343 mg sodium, 1 g fiber
Creamy Mashed Potatoes
Makes 12 servings
2 pounds medium-size golden potatoes, scrubbed, peeled, cut into 2-inch chunks
2 pounds small russet potatoes, scrubbed, peeled, cut into 2-inch chunks
6 cloves garlic, peeled, roughly chopped
1 tablespoon salt
1¼ cups half-and-half
1 stick (½ cup) unsalted butter, softened
Chopped fresh chives
Put potatoes into a large deep pot; add water to cover the potatoes by at least 1 inch. Add garlic and salt. Heat to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low; loosely cover the pot. Cook at a gentle simmer until the potatoes are fork-tender, about 20 minutes. Drain well; return to the hot pot.
Make a well in the center of the potatoes; add the half-and-half and butter to the well. Set the pot over very low heat. Use a potato masher to mash everything together until the potatoes are smooth and creamy. Taste and adjust the seasoning for salt. Remove the heat. Cover with parchment paper set directly on the surface of the potatoes and the pot lid. Potatoes will stay hot for up to 30 minutes. Adjust with a little more half-and-half and butter if they get too thick.
Per serving: 227 calories, 10 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 29 mg cholesterol, 31 g carbohydrates, 2 g sugar, 3 g protein, 605 mg sodium, 3 g fiber
Creamy Tricolor Slaw
Makes 12 to 14 servings
To save time and knife work, you can use store-bought shredded cabbage; just be sure to buy a brand that is very finely shredded for tender slaw. You’ll need 30 to 36 ounces shredded cabbage for 12 to 14 servings.
1 medium-size head green cabbage, cored
½ small head red cabbage, cored
2 large carrots, trimmed, peeled
1 jar (16 ounces) mayonnaise
¼ cup half-and-half
1½ tablespoons cider vinegar
1 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
½ teaspoon paprika (smoked or sweet)
Use a mandolin or a very sharp slicing knife and a cutting board to slice both cabbages as thinly as possible. Discard any large tough cabbage ribs. You’ll have 12 to 14 cups. Use a vegetable peeler to thinly shave the carrots into pieces about 2 inches long.
Put the mayonnaise, half-and-half, vinegar, 1 teaspoon salt and paprika into a large bowl; mix well. Add the cabbages and carrots. Toss to coat the cabbage well with the dressing. Taste and season with more salt if desired. Refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to 2 days. Serve very cold.
Per serving (for 14 servings): 256 calories, 25 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 15 mg cholesterol, 7 g carbohydrates, 4 g sugar, 2 g protein, 403 mg sodium, 3 g fiber