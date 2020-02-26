Boston Clam Chowder
Makes about 1 gallon (which won’t stretch as far as you might think among bonafide chowder-heads)
This is the clam chowder I made last week when a strong clam chowder hankering hit. You’ll note that the recipe calls for chopped clams. Naturally, you can start with whole clams, from which a batch of chopped clams would ultimately be obtained. But I wanted to omit that step in the interest of time and energy. At the end of this recipe I am providing the missing steps if you want to use fresh, whole clams.
•½ pound bacon, sliced into ½-inch chunks
•2 tablespoons olive oil
•1½ to 2 cups chopped yellow onion
•1 cup chopped celery
•1 cup peeled and chopped carrot
•5 large Yukon Gold potatoes (1½ to 2 pounds), coarsely cut into ½-inch chunks
•5 cups clam broth (see note below)
•½ cup flour
•3 cups heavy cream
•1 pound chopped clams (about 3 cups in volume; see note below)
•2 tablespoons chopped parsley
•1 tablespoon chopped thyme
•½ teaspoon ground white pepper
•Salt to taste
•Fresh thyme garnish
In a large, heavy-bottomed 5 to 6 quart pot, saute the bacon in the olive oil over medium heat until moderately crisp. Remove bacon pieces to paper towels and set aside until later.
Add the onion and saute over medium to medium-high heat until the onion is lightly golden, which will take about 15 minutes. Add the celery and carrots and continue cooking another couple of minutes. Add the potatoes and broth, cover, and simmer about 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are just barely tender. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour with a ladle full of the broth until smooth. Stir the flour paste into the pot, along with the heavy cream. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce and simmer until the chowder thickens. Add the clams, reserved bacon, parsley, thyme, pepper, and salt to taste. If the chowder seems too thick, add additional cream (or clam broth). If it’s too thin, create another small batch of flour/broth paste and stir that into the chowder, then bring back to a simmer and cook until thickened.
Adjust seasoning, adding salt and/or pepper to taste. Garnish each serving with a sprig of fresh thyme.
NOTE ON CLAM BROTH: A lot of clam chowder recipes call for bottled clam juice. But I find such commercially prepared offerings don’t bring much actual clam flavor to the table. My approach is to use Better Than Bouillon Clam Base, which you will find in most supermarkets’ soup aisle. Another approach I take is to start with a dilute chicken broth and add an appropriate amount of the Better Than Bouillon Clam Base. It produces a layering of flavors in the clam chowder that is pretty delightful. Of course, for bonafide clam juice, it’s best to start with whole clams, as directed in the note below.
NOTE ON PREPARING WHOLE, IN-SHELL CLAMS: For 3 cups of chopped clam meat, steam 4 pounds of whole, in-shell clams in about 3 cups of water. When the clams open, remove pot from burner. Discard any unopened clams. Pluck the clam meat out of the opened shells and return the shells to the cooking broth. Chop the clam meat into desired-size pieces, pouring any accumulated juice into the pot along with the cooking broth. Meanwhile, simmer the cooking broth for about 5 minutes (to extract a bit more flavor from the shells), then strain through a sieve to remove any large grains of sand. For the chowder recipe, add enough water or chicken broth to the strained broth to yield 5 cups. If the broth doesn’t have a satisfying clam flavor, consider adding a dash of Better Than Bouillon Clam Base.
Salmon and Potato Chowder
Makes 6 to 8 servings
This isn’t what we had up at Copper Creek Meadow in Eagle Cap Wilderness. But it is a delicious and simple offering — and a great use for left-over fresh salmon. If you have some good quality frozen sweet corn in your freezer, then throw in a bit of that, too.
•3 russet (baking) potatoes
•¼ cup butter
•1 large onion, chopped
•2 cups finely chopped celery
•2½ cups light cream (half-and-half)
•1 cup dry white wine
•1 pounds cooked wild salmon (see note), divided
•Salt and white pepper to taste
•Parsley and chopped green onion for garnish
Peel the potatoes, cut into thirds and boil until soft, then drain well and mash (you will have about 3 cups of mashed potatoes); set aside.
In a large, heavy pot, over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onion and celery and saute until softened, about 8 minutes. Stir in the mashed potatoes and light cream, then add the wine, salt to taste and pepper. Reduce heat to medium low and gently reheat the soup, stirring frequently. This soup base can be prepared up to 24 hours ahead and refrigerated.
Just before serving, stir in most of the salmon (reserve some to garnish each serving with) and simmer gently for 5 minutes. If soup is too thick, thin with additional light cream. Garnish each serving with the remaining chunks of salmon, as well as a sprinkling of parsley and green onion.
NOTE ON WILD SALMON: You have many options for preparing the salmon (by the way, for best flavor, please do use “wild” salmon, as opposed to “farmed” salmon). You could saute it in a skillet with a little butter, turning once until opaque throughout, which takes about 7 to 10 minutes, depending on thickness. Or you could grill it, broil it, or place it in a heavy-bottomed pot with a little butter and white wine and poach it.
Potato, Leek & Parsnip Chowder
Makes about 4 servings
A traditional New England recipe, with a few modifications. If you want to add clams or other seafood, that would be perfectly fine!
•4 slices bacon, diced
•2 cups sliced leeks (use the white and pale green portions; cut ¼-inch thick rings), about 2 large leeks
•1 pound parsnips,
•¾ pound potatoes (2 medium-sized russets)
•4 cups chicken broth
•½ teaspoon salt
•2 cups half-and-half (or milk, or a desired ratio of milk to half-and-half)
•Freshly ground pepper
•2 tablespoons butter as garnish, if desired
In large, heavy-bottomed pot, saute the bacon until crisp over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, and remove bacon and all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon grease. Reserve bacon for later. Add leeks and saute for several minutes to soften.
Meanwhile, peel parsnips and potatoes and coarsely cut into about ½-inch dice. Add the potatoes and parsnips to the leeks, along with the chicken broth and salt. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat, cover, and simmer until the vegetables are tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Add the cream and/or milk, the reserved bacon (crumbled), and heat through. Adjust seasonings, adding salt and pepper to taste. Soup can be prepared up to 48 hours ahead. Just before serving, garnish each serving with a thin pat of butter (if desired).
Seafood Chowder
Makes 4 servings
Based on a Manhattan style clam chowder — which is a tomato-based chowder — this recipe can be adapted to whatever seafood you desire, from the suggested red snapper and scallops to clams, halibut, crab or shrimp.
•1 (16 ounce) can plum tomatoes, chopped
•3 tablespoons olive oil
•2 teaspoons minced garlic
•½ cup finely chopped onion
•½ teaspoon turmeric
•1 cup dry white wine
•2 sprigs fresh thyme or ½ teaspoon dry
•1 bay leaf
•½ teaspoon finely minced green hot pepper, such as jalapeno (or ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
•2 tablespoons anise-flavored liqueur (such anisette)
•Salt to taste
•Freshly ground pepper to taste
•¾ pound non-oily, firm-fleshed fish, such as red snapper, cut into 1-inch cubes to measure about 2 cups)
•½ pound scallops
•2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
Chop the tomatoes into ½-inch chunks. There should be about 3 cups. Heat the oil in a heavy skillet or casserole and add the garlic, onion and turmeric. Cook over medium heat, stirring until the onion is wilted. Add the wine and cook briefly. Then add the tomatoes, thyme, bay leaf, hot pepper, salt and pepper. Bring mixture to a boil and cover tightly. Simmer about 5 minutes.
Add scallops and fish and stir. Cover and cook about 5 minutes, just until fish and scallops become opaque. Stir in the Anisette, remove the bay leaf, sprinkle with the parsley and serve.
Source: Adapted from "Cuisine Rapide," by Pierre Franey and Bryan Miller.