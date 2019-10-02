Five-Spice Shrimp
Makes 2 servings
•¼ cup water
•3 tablespoons Chinese rice vinegar
•2 teaspoons Chinese five-spice powder
•5 large garlic cloves, unpeeled
•1 tablespoon reduced-sodium, soy sauce
•2 teaspoons sesame oil, divided use
•¼ pound broccoli florets (about 1½-cups)
•¾ pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
Mix water, Chinese rice vinegar, Chinese five-spice, garlic, soy sauce, and 1 teaspoon sesame oil together. Heat remaining 1 teaspoon sesame oil over high heat in a wok or skillet until smoking. Add broccoli and stir-fry 2 minutes. Add shrimp and sauce and toss 2 minutes or until shrimp just turn pink. Remove shrimp and broccoli to a plate and boil sauce to reduce, about 1 minute. Remove garlic cloves. To serve, place shrimp on noodles and spoon sauce on top.
Source: Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
Per serving: 233 calories (23% from fat), 6 g fat (0.9 g saturated, 2.2 g monounsaturated), 276 mg cholesterol, 37.4 g protein, 7.7 g carbohydrates, 0.6 g fiber, 479 mg sodium.
Chinese Noodles
Makes 2 servings
•¼ pound fresh or steamed Chinese noodles
•1 teaspoon sesame oil
•¼ cup scallions, sliced
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Bring a large saucepan with 3 to 4 quarts of water to a boil. Add the fresh noodles. Bring back to a boil. Drain noodles leaving about 2 tablespoons water in the saucepan. For dried noodles, cook for 3 to 4 minutes before draining. Return noodles to saucepan with the reserved water. Add sesame oil. Add salt and pepper to taste. Toss well. Place on two plates and sprinkle with scallions.
Source: Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
Per serving: 243 calories (18% from fat),4.8 g fat (1 g saturated, 1.6 g monounsaturated), 48 mg cholesterol, 8.3 g protein, 41.5 g carbohydrates, 2.2 g fiber, 14 mg sodium.