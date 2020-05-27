In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add about one third of the broccoli to the pot, making sure not to crowd the pieces so they will brown instead of steam. Cook the broccoli for several minutes without moving the pieces, until each one is richly browned on the bottom. As they brown, transfer them to a bowl. Repeat with remaining broccoli, adding additional oil as necessary.

Set the bowl of browned broccoli aside.

Add the butter and 1 more tablespoon of olive oil to the pot. Saute the onion in the butter/oil mixture over medium heat until the onions turn a light golden brown or slightly darker, about 10 to 15 minutes. Don’t rush the process. Add the potatoes, garlic, broth and black pepper then bring the mixture to a boil over medium high to high heat. Reduce the heat, cover and simmer until the potatoes are fork tender. Add the broccoli and cook, uncovered (this helps retain the color), just until the broccoli is tender, about 5 to 10 minutes.