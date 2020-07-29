Green Beans with Yogurt, Feta and Dill With Grilled Potatoes and Sausage
Makes 4 servings
•½ pound fresh, slender green beans, trimmed and (preferably) French cut
•1 garlic clove, finely minced
•1½ tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste
•Freshly ground black pepper
•4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
•¼ cup roughly chopped fresh dill
•2 green onions, thinly sliced
•½ cup plain whole-milk yogurt
•½ cup crumbled feta (about 2 ounces)
•½ teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
•Grilled young potatoes (see note)
•Grilled Polish sausage pieces (see note)
Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil. Have a bowl of well-salted ice water next to the sink where you will be draining the beans. Drop the prepared green beans into the boiling water and cook just until crisp-tender (when you lift one from the water it will bend), about 1 minute. Immediately drain the beans through a colander and transfer the beans to the ice water to cool completely. Drain well and pat dry with a clean kitchen towel.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the garlic and lemon juice. Stir in salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Whisk in 3 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the green beans, dill and green onions, and toss well. Taste and add more lemon juice, olive oil or salt if needed.
In a small bowl, stir together the yogurt, ¼ cup of feta, lemon zest and the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Season with salt, pepper and lemon juice, to taste.
To serve, arrange a serving of the green beans down the center of each dinner plate, and spoon a portion of the yogurt and feta mixture on top. Arrange a serving of the potatoes and sausage alongside and serve.
NOTE ON GRILLED YOUNG POTATOES AND POLISH SAUSAGE PIECES: Halve potatoes (1½ inch new potatoes), brush them with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Arrange them on a hot grill, cut sides down. Grill until they are golden brown on the cut side, then turn to brown the skin sides, and continue cooking until tender, which will only take about 15 minutes; remove and keep warm. Once the potatoes are cooked, place sausage pieces (cut each sausage into 3 pieces, on the diagonal) on the grill and cook until browned and heated through.
A Very Simple Way with Green Beans
Makes 6 servings
•1½ pounds green beans, French cut
•2 teaspoons olive oil
•½ teaspoon sesame oil
•2 teaspoons finely minced fresh garlic
•1½ cups chicken broth
•½ teaspoon soy sauce
•¼ teaspoon freshly grated ginger root
•1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper
•2 to 3 teaspoons Dijon mustard
Blanch and cool the beans as described in “Preparation and Cooking” (this can be done up to 24 hours ahead and refrigerated). In a large non-reactive skillet heat the olive and sesame oils over medium heat. Add the garlic and saute about 1 minute. Add the chicken broth, soy sauce, ginger root and white pepper and bring the mixture to a boil. Whisk in the mustard, reduce the heat to a simmer and cook about 1 minute, to develop the flavors. Add the green beans and continue cooking, uncovered, for another 3 minutes, or until the beans have cooked to the desired level of tenderness.
Green Bean Saute with Prosciuto and Wine
Makes 4 servings
•1 pound fresh green beans, French-cut
•1 cup chopped sweet onion (such as a Walla Walla Sweet)
•½ cup chopped prosciutto (or a good quality Black Forest ham)
•2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
•½ cup chicken broth
•¼ cup dry white wine (such as pinot blanc or pinot gris)
•1 tablespoon lemon juice
•Salt and pepper to taste
Blanch and cool the beans as described in “Preparation and Cooking” (this can be done up to 24 hours ahead and refrigerated).
When ready to serve, saute the onions and prosciuto in a very large frying pan with the 2 tablespoons of olive oil until the onions are soft, about 3 minutes. Add the beans and continue to saute for about 20 seconds, then pour on the broth and cook over high heat until the broth has reduced slight, about 2 minutes. Add the wine, lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste, bring to a boil, then remove from heat and serve immediately.
Marinated Green Bean Salad with Toasted Hazelnuts and Blue Cheese
Makes 4 to 6 servings
Bring this summer salad of fresh garden beans, blue cheese, and toasted hazelnuts to a picnic or barbecue potluck. The beans should marinate in the dressing for several hours or overnight.
•1 pound green beans, trimmed
•½ cup diced Walla Walla Sweet onion
•Vinaigrette for Vegetables (recipe follows)
•½ cup crumbled blue cheese
•1/3 cup chopped toasted hazelnuts (see note below)
•1½ cups of local cherry tomatoes, halved
•Fresh basil leaves for garnish
Blanch and cool the beans as described in “Preparation and Cooking” (this can be done up to 24 hours ahead and refrigerated).
Place the beans in a medium bowl, along with the onion and the vinaigrette. Toss well to coat. Cover and refrigerate several hours or overnight. (Note: The beans will not retain their bright green color, but the flavor from the marinade certainly compensates.)
To serve, drain off the marinade from the bean mixture and place the beans on a lovely serving platter (Be sure and reserve the drained dressing for another use.). Sprinkle with the blue cheese and nuts, then arrange the tomatoes around the perimeter of the platter. Add a few basil leaves for garnish.
NOTE ON TOASTED HAZELNUTS: To toast, spread about a cup of shelled hazelnuts on a baking sheet and roast in a 350-degree F oven just until they begin to turn golden brown. This will only take 8 to 10 minutes, so watch them closely, as they can scorch in the blink of an eye (For a slower approach, use a 275-degree F oven, which is less likely to get out of your control.).
Pour the hot nuts into the center of a rough kitchen terry-cloth towel. Pull the towel up around the nuts and twist tightly, making a hobo-style pack. Let the package of nuts stand for about 5 minutes, then vigorously rub the warm nuts in the towel until most of the skins are rubbed off.
Chop enough of the toasted nuts to measure 1/3 cup.
VINAIGRETTE: In a bowl, whisk together 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar, 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil (or ½ teaspoon dried basil), ¼ teaspoon sugar, ½ teaspoon salt, and about ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. Whisk in 1/3 cup vegetable oil.
Source: Recipe adapted from “The Big Book of Potluck,” by Maryana Vollstedt.
Roasted Green Beans with Sweet Onion, Hazelnuts and Sesame-Garlic Glaze
Makes 4 to 6 servings
I really love to roast my summer green beans. When done properly, they come out of the oven boasting a glazed and wrinkled complextion — the hallmark of a perfectly roasted green bean. Flavor is off the chart, especially when you include a bit of garlic and a sprinkling of sesame seeds.
•1 pound of fresh green beans, stems trimmed away
•½ Walla Walla Sweet onion, cut in ½-inch thick wedges
•1 to 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
•Scant ½ teaspoon salt
•¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
•1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
•2 teaspoons honey
•2 teaspoons finely minced fresh garlic
•1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
•1/3 cup toasted and chopped hazelnuts (optional, but delicious!)
•Heaping tablespoon of toasted sesame seeds (optional, but delicious!)
To prevent scorching during cooking, line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place the trimmed beans and the onion wedges on the baking sheet and drizzle with the olive oil. Toss the beans and onions with your hands to evenly coat them with the oil. Sprinkle with the salt and pepper and toss again. Spread the beans/onions out in a single layer on the baking sheet and roast in a 450-degree F. Oven for about 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small dish, combine the balsamic vinegar, honey, garlic and sesame oil; set aside.
At the end of the first 10 minutes of roasting, remove the beans and onions from the oven. Drizzle on the balsamic mixture and give the vegetables a stir (use tongs or two large serving spoons) to evenly coat the beans and onions with the balsamic mixture. Return to oven and continue roasting until the beans are shriveled and have darkened in areas to a gorgeous dark golden brown.
Remove from oven and scrape the beans, onions and seasonings onto a serving platter, giving the mixture a final toss to coat evenly with the rich glaze. Sprinkle with the hazelnuts and sesame seeds and serve.
Green Beans Sauteed with Oregano
Makes 4 to 6 servings
Here’s another approach to retaining flavor and crunch in your summer beans. Try this with any fresh green beans, string, Romano (the flat, stout Italian variety) or wax.
•3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
•1 pound green beans, stems and tips removed (leave whole or French cut them)
•Scant ¼ cup very loosely packed fresh oregano leaves
•Salt and pepper
•2 cloves garlic, chopped
Heat the olive oil in a 10-inch saute pan. Add the beans and oregano, salt and pepper them lightly, and cook them over medium heat, stirring often, for about 10 minutes, until they lose their hard crunch. For the last 2 minutes of cooking time, mix in the garlic. Serve immediately.
Source: Recipe from “Chez Panisse Cooking,” by Paul Bertolli.
