James Beard’s Roast Chicken with Forty (plus 10!) Cloves of Garlic
A Provencal recipe that Beard taught for years in his popular cooking classes, “that never failed to astonish the students because the garlic becomes so mild and buttery when it’s cooked through,” he once said.
•1/3 cup vegetable oil
•8 each of chicken drumsticks and thighs (or 16 of either)
•4 stalks of celery, cut in long strips
•2 medium yellow onions, chopped
•6 sprigs parsley
•1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon, or 1 teaspoon dried
•½ cup dry vermouth
•2½ teaspoons salt
•¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
•Several dashes of nutmeg
•50 cloves garlic (see note below)
Put the oil in a shallow dish. Pat the chicken pieces dry with paper towels, then place them in the oil and turn them to coat all sides evenly with the oil. Cover the bottom of a heavy 6-quart casserole with a mixture of the celery and onions, add the parsley and tarragon, and lay the chicken pieces on top. Pour the vermouth over them, sprinkle with salt and pepper, add a dash or two of nutmeg, and tuck the garlic cloves around and between the chicken pieces. Cover the top of the casserole tight with aluminum foil and then the lid (this creates an airtight seal so the steam won’t escape). Bake in a 375-degree oven for 1½ hours, without removing the cover. Serve the chicken, pan juices, and whole garlic cloves with thin slices of heated French bread or toast. The garlic cloves are spread onto the bread or toast like butter and eaten with the chicken. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
NOTE ON GARLIC: In James Beard’s original recipe, he baked unpeeled cloves with the chicken and instructed diners to squeeze the softened garlic cloves from their papery skins as they were eating. However, if instead of starting with whole bulbs of garlic you’re using pre-peeled cloves, diners won’t have to do that!
Source: Recipe from “Epicurean Delight, The Life and Times of James Beard.” by Evan Jones.
Roasted Garlic Puree
This is really good stuff! For starters, it keeps for weeks and weeks in your refrigerator. As an appetizer, smear a bit of it on crunchy crostini or baguette slices and top with a bit of diced tomato and chopped basil. Or simply spoon some of it into a small bowl and serve it alongside sliced baguettes or crackers for an even MORE simple appetizer. It’s also a great flavoring for various vegetable or chicken sautes, and even makes a great spread on sandwiches and hamburgers.
•1 cup (about 40) of peeled garlic cloves
•¼ cup olive oil, additional as needed
•Salt and pepper
•1 to 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
To roast the garlic cloves, place them on a sheet of heavy-duty aluminum foil that you have formed into a shallow roasting pan. Drizzle on the olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper and roast over hot coals (or in a 350-degree oven) until the garlic softens and begins to turn golden brown. This will take about 20 to 25 minutes. Keep an eye on the garlic because they have a tendency to scorch if left too long.
Remove the pan from the heat and let cool. Scrape the cloves and the oil into a food processor or blender, add the balsamic vinegar, and blend until relatively smooth. You might have to drizzle in a little more olive oil to get things moving. Add additional salt and pepper to taste. Store in a covered container in the refrigerator up to several weeks. Makes about 1 cup of puree.
Caesar Salad with Roasted Garlic Cloves
The first time I was treated to roasted garlic cloves in my Caesar salad was several years ago in San Francisco. I’ve been a fan of this particular garnish ever since and use it with my own Caesar salad.
If you want a dynamite Caesar salad remember to use only the very crisp and tender center portions (the heart) of the romaine lettuce. This means that for a salad serving more than 4 people, you’ll have to buy 2 or more heads. Reserve the dark green outer leaves for another night’s meal.
•4 large heads of romaine lettuce (or 4 “Hearts of Romaine”)
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
•Caesar Salad Dressing (recipe follows)
•Fresh Croutons (recipe follows)
•1 cup freshly shaved (somewhere between coarsely shredded and grated) Parmesan cheese
•About 2 cups of peeled garlic cloves, roasted (see previous recipe for Roasted Garlic Puree)
Wash the lettuce leaves, dry them thoroughly, then break into 2- to 3-inch long pieces. Place them in a bowl and cover with damp paper towels and return to the refrigerator to chill.
When ready to serve, add the lettuce leaves to a large salad bowl and sprinkle them generously with salt and freshly ground pepper. Toss with most of the dressing. Add the Parmesan and fresh croutons and toss until all the lettuce and croutons are evenly coated, adding more dressing if necessary. Sprinkle with the roasted garlic cloves and serve immediately. Makes 8 servings.
CAESAR SALAD DRESSING: Bring a fresh egg to room temperature for about 15 minutes, then place it in a small bowl. Pour boiling hot water over the egg and allow it to stand for 90 seconds in the hot water (this is called “coddling”). Drain the water off the egg, then crack it into a bowl and combine with ¼ cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of minced fresh garlic, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce, several dashes of Tabasco. Whisk until well blended, then whisk 1 to 2 teaspoons of anchovy puree (or 1 smashed anchovy fillet) into the mixture. Slowly whisk in ¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil. The dressing can be prepared several hours ahead and refrigerated (whisk well before using).
FRESH CROUTONS: Cut 1 loaf of sourdough (or Big River’s Ciabata) or a good quality French bread into ¾-inch cubes, crust and all. Cut enough to measure about 4 cups. Melt together 1/3 cup butter, 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, and ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard. Place the cubes of bread in a large bowl and drizzle the butter mixture over the cubes. Toss with hands or salad tongs to coat each cube of bread with some of the butter mixture. Spread the bread cubes out onto a baking sheet and bake in a 350-degree oven for about 15 minutes, or until golden. The croutons may be prepared ahead and stored in a plastic bag for several days, or frozen for several weeks.
Lots of Garlic Pork Stew
•3 tablespoons olive oil
•2 pounds boneless pork loin, cut into 2-inch cubes
•1 large yellow onion, chopped
•12 cloves garlic, peeled and halved
•¾ cup of a good quality ale (such as Deschutes Brewery’s Mirror Pond Pale Ale, or New Belgium’s Fat Tire Amber Ale)
•2 pounds Roma tomatoes, peeled, cored, seeded, and chopped (or 2 14-ounce cans diced tomatoes)
•1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
•½ cup sliced pimiento-stuffed olives
•1 (4 ounce) can diced green chiles
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper
In a large heavy pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the pork, a portion at a time so the temperature won’t drop, and brown well on all sides, about 4 minutes per batch. Once browned, lift the meat out with a slotted spoon and repeat with the remaining meat. Once all the meat has been browned, set it aside, then add the onion to the pot and saute until it is limp and lightly golden, about 5 minutes.
Deglaze the pan by pouring in the ale and stirring up all the cooked-on bits. Return the meat to the pot, along with the garlic, tomatoes, tomato sauce, olives, and chiles. Bring the liquid to a boil, cover, reduce the heat and simmer until the meat is tender, about 60 to 90 minutes. Remove the lid, increase the temperature, and boil the stew until the sauce has reduced and thickened slightly, about 5 minutes. Adjust the seasonings, adding salt and pepper to taste. Makes 6 servings.
FOR A MORE ROBUST FLAVOR: Add 1/3 cup of chopped fresh cilantro and 2 tablespoons cumin powder when adding all of the other ingredients and cook as directed.