Classic Tomato Bruschetta with Roasted Garlic Puree
Makes 8 generous servings
It’s not a recipe to be taken lightly. There are a few extra steps to achieving perfection. Your reward, however, will be a satisfying round of groans from your fellow diners. This truly is one of the most exquisite bruschetta preparations that you’ll ever encounter.
•8 (½-inch thick) slices good-quality crusty Italian-style bread
•About ¼ cup Roasted Garlic Puree (recipe follows)
•3 vine-ripe local tomatoes ( medium-sized), chopped and drained
•6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil (see note below)
•Pinch of salt
•Freshly ground black pepper
•1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar reduction (recipe follows)
•About 3 tablespoons pesto, either commercially prepared or homemade (recipe follows)
Grill or toast the bread until nicely browned on both sides. Depending on the size of servings you want, either leave the bread slices whole or cut each one into halves or thirds. Spread each piece with a thin layer of the Roasted Garlic Puree.
Combine the tomatoes, olive oil, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Toss gently. Spoon the mixture onto the grilled bread slices. Drizzle each piece with some of the balsamic vinegar and pesto, then serve.
ROASTED GARLIC PUREE: Place 15 to 20 peeled garlic cloves on a sheet of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, sprinkle with a bit of freshly-ground black pepper and a pinch or two of salt. Gather up the edges of the foil to enclose the cloves without completely sealing the package shut (if it’s tightly sealed, the cloves will steam rather than roast and won’t develop as rich of a flavor). Place the packet of garlic over a medium-hot bed of coals (or in a gas grill, or in a 350-degree oven), and roast until the cloves are soft, about 20 to 25 minutes). Let the garlic and oil cool, then scrape it into a blender and blend until the mixture forms a puree, adding a little extra oil if necessary (alternatively, you can scrape the roasted cloves and the olive oil onto a plate and mash with a fork). Mixture can be prepared several weeks ahead and refrigerated until needed.
NOTE ON OLIVE OIL: Use the fruitiest, most flavorful extra virgin olive oil you can afford because it can really boost your offering from common to sublime.
BALSAMIC VINEGAR REDUCTION: To turn an average balsamic vinegar into a very rich and flavorful one, pour 2 cups of balsamic vinegar in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Add ½ cup coarsely chopped yellow onion, 1 coarsely chopped clove of garlic, 2 teaspoons of sugar, and about 10 or 12 peppercorns. Bring the mixture to a boil and simmer until the mixture has reduced down to about ½ to 1/3 cup and is thickened and somewhat syrupy. Let the mixture cool and then strain through a fine sieve (be sure and press the onions and garlic with the back of a wooden spoon to squeeze out all of the juicy balsamic vinegar). Store the reduction in a tightly closed jar in the refrigerator. It will keep for months and months! Use it to drizzle over tomatoes and fresh mozzarella, or to jazz up a vegetable saute or to drizzle over roasting vegetables. Deelish! Makes 1/3 to ½ cup.
Classic Tomato Bruschetta
Makes 8 servings
•8 (½-inch thick) slices good-quality crusty Italian-style bread
•1 garlic clove, peeled and halved
•3 ripe medium-sized tomatoes, chopped and drained
•6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil (see note below)
•¼ cup fresh basil, finely chopped
•2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar (or balsamic vinegar reduction, as prepared in the previous recipe)
•Salt and freshly ground pepper
Grill or toast the bread until nicely browned on both sides. Rub with the cut garlic.
When ready to serve, combine the tomatoes, olive oil, basil and vinegar in a small bowl. Toss gently and season with salt and freshly ground pepper to taste. Spoon the mixture onto the grilled bread and serve immediately.
NOTE ON OLIVE OIL: Use the fruitiest, most flavorful extra virgin olive oil you can afford, because it can really boost your offering from common to sublime!
Jan’s Muffuleta Garlic-Olive Relish for Bruschetta
Makes about 1½ cups - enough for 8 to 10 slices of toasted bread
This is a zesty spin on simple Tapenade. It’s kicked up a notch in garlic, olive oil and other goodies, and even makes a hearty condiment on a submarine sandwich concoction of Italian-style meats and cheeses. Several years ago I began fiddling with the formula and created the following version, which makes the perfect topping for bruschetta.
•½ cup coarsely chopped pimiento-stuffed olives
•½ cup coarsely chopped pitted black olives
•¼ cup coarsely chopped red onion
•¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh Italian (flat-leaf) parsley
•¼ cup balsamic vinegar (more to taste)
•1 tablespoon minced garlic
•2 teaspoons drained and rinsed capers
•¼ teaspoon dried oregano, crumbled
•¼ teaspoon each: salt, freshly ground black pepper
•1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
Place the olives, onion, parsley, vinegar, garlic, capers, oregano, salt and pepper in a food processor. Pulse the mixture until the ingredients are finely chopped. Add the olive oil and continue processing until the mixture is thoroughly chopped but not pureed. Adjust seasonings, adding additional vinegar if it needs a "zing," or additional olive oil if the mixture seems too "sharp." Will keep in the refrigerator for at least one month. Because the olive oil solidifies at low temperatures, remove from the refrigerator at least 30 minutes before serving.
Grilled Eggplant Bruschetta
Makes 12 servings
•2 small Italian eggplants (about ½ pound total), with skin, cut lengthwise into 1/8-inch thick slices
•1 tablespoon salt
•12 (½-inch thick) slices good-quality crusty Italian-style bread
•1 or 2 cloves of garlic, halved
•½ cup extra virgin olive oil
•1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh oregano
•1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh Italian parsley
•1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh basil
•½ pound fresh or dry whole-milk mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced
Season both sides of the eggplant slices with the salt and place them in a large bowl; set aside for 1 hour.
Meanwhile, grill or toast the bread until nicely browned on both sides. Rub with the cut garlic.
Place the salted eggplant slices on a baking sheet and set aside. Whisk the olive oil with the oregano, parsley, and basil in a small bowl. Brush the eggplant slices on both sides lightly with some of the herb oil and grill until golden brown on both sides, turning once, 4 to 5 minutes total.
Brush the top side of the toasted bread with the remaining herb oil. Place an eggplant slices on top of the bread slices, dividing them evenly among the bread. Arrange the mozzarella slices over the eggplant. Bake in 350-degree oven just until the cheese melts; serve hot.
Source: Adapted from “Eleanora’s Kitchen,” by Eleanora Russo Scarpetta.
Bruschetta with White Bean Puree and Sauteed Garlicky Greens
Makes 6 servings
For the white bean puree:
•¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
•¼ medium onion, peeled and minced
•2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
•1 (16 ounce) can cannellini beans, drained, or 2 cups cooked white beans
•About 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
•Salt to taste
For the greens:
•About 3 cups loosely packed mixed greens (such as spinach, arugula, and Swiss chard)
•2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
•2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
•6 (½- to 1-inch thick) slices good-quality crusty Italian-style bread, or 12 slices from a baguette, cut the same thickness, on a diagonal
•2 garlic cloves peeled
•Extra-virgin olive oil
For the bean puree, heat the ¼ cup olive oil in a skillet. Add the onion and minced garlic and saute over medium-low heat until the onion is soft and translucent. Add the beans and salt and continue cooking over medium-low heat until the beans are heated through and absorb the onion flavors, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in the lemon juice and a sprinkling of salt. In a food processor or blender, briefly process the bean mixture to a coarse puree. Adjust seasonings, adding additional salt or lemon juice to taste.
For the garlicky greens, wash them well and remove any fibrous stems or ribs. Stack the leaves, then roll them up and slice across to make thin strips. Heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet. Add the 2 cloves of minced garlic, along with the greens and salt to taste. Saute briefly to evenly coat the greens with the oil and garlic, then cover the skillet and cook over medium heat until the greens wilt and are tender. Remove from pan and set aside.
Grill or lightly toast the bread slices on both sides. Rub each with the whole garlic cloves, then drizzle or brush on a bit of olive oil. Spoon the white bean puree onto the grilled bread. Top each slice with some of the cooked greens.
Source: Adapted from Cucina Rustica,” by Viana La Place and Evan Kleiman
Bruschetta Topped with Zucchini Puree and Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Makes 6 servings
In this dish, the zucchini is cooked with onion and herbs until it completely falls apart and turns into a rough puree. The puree is spooned onto the toasted bread and topped with thin slices of sun-dried tomato.
•¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
•¼ small onion, peeled and chopped
•2 medium zucchini, washed, ends sliced off, and coarsely sliced
•2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
•8 fresh basil leaves, finely chopped
•2 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
•6 (½- to 1-inch thick) slices good-quality crusty Italian-style bread, or 12 slices from a baguette, cut the same thickness, on a diagonal
•1 to 2 garlic cloves, peeled
•Extra-virgin olive oil
•6 sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, drained, cut into thin strips
Gently heat the ¼ cup olive oil in a small saute pan. Add the onion and saute over medium-low until soft and translucent. Add the zucchini, garlic, basil and parsley. Saute briefly to evenly coat the zucchini with the oil and onion, then cover the pan and cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until the zucchini becomes extremely soft and falls apart completely. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Meanwhile, prepare the bread by grilling or lightly toasting the slices on both sides. Rub the top side of each slice with the garlic cloves and drizzle or brush with olive oil. Spread the rough zucchini puree on the grilled bread. Garnish with the sun-dried tomatoes.
Source: Adapted from Cucina Rustica,” by Viana La Place and Evan Kleiman.