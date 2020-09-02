One-Pan Pasta With Tomato Sauce
Makes 4 to 6 sevings
When angel hair cooks in tomato sauce, it soaks up its tangy taste — and cuts down on dishwashing. The broken noodles are first toasted in oil to give them a deep richness and to keep them from sticking together or becoming mushy. That means leftovers reheat beautifully. When eaten fresh out of the pan, the flavorful crust that develops on the bottom has a satisfying crackle.
•1 pound angel hair pasta
•3 tablespoons everyday extra-virgin olive oil
•1 small yellow onion, finely diced
•2 large garlic cloves, minced
•Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
•1 jar (24 ounces) marinara or other tomato sauce
•2½ cups chicken or vegetable stock or tomato juice
•Finely grated Parmesan cheese, for serving (optional)
Grab a small bundle of angel hair, hold it over a large bowl, and break into 1-inch pieces. Repeat with the remaining noodles.
Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add the broken noodles and cook, stirring, until toasted dark golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Pour back into the bowl. Wipe out the skillet if any bits remain and return to medium-high heat.
Add the remaining tablespoon oil and the onion and garlic. Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring often, until the onion is golden brown around the edges and almost translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the marinara sauce and bring to a boil. Boil, stirring occasionally, until any watery liquid evaporates and the sauce thickens slightly, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the toasted noodles and stock and stir in carefully to mix. Continue stirring until the sauce returns to a boil, then spread in an even layer. The noodles should be submerged.
Reduce the heat to maintain a steady simmer and cook until the noodles are just tender, 8 to 10 minutes. You should hear a crackling sound and the noodles on top should start to curl up. Remove from the heat and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve with Parmesan if you’d like.
Variations
Shrimp pasta: Before toasting the noodles, season 12 large peeled shrimp with salt and pepper. Sear in 1 tablespoon olive oil over high heat, about 1 minute per side. Transfer to a plate. Proceed with the recipe through step 3, then nestle the shrimp on top of the noodles at the beginning of step 4.
Vegetable pasta: Stir 2 cups finely diced or thinly sliced vegetables, such as mushrooms, peppers, celery or carrots in with the onion and garlic.
Cheesy pasta: After the noodles are done cooking, sprinkle the top with an even layer of shredded mozzarella. Run under the broiler until bubbling and lightly browned.
Make ahead: Leftovers can be reheated for up to 5 days.
Brown Sugar Cookies With Maple Drizzle
Makes about 45 cookies
Pure maple syrup, along with sea salt to complement its sweetness, gives both the cookie dough and the icing a homey warmth. So does brown sugar, which makes these cookies chewy in the center and crisp around the edges.
•2 cups all-purpose flour
•1 teaspoon baking soda
•¾ teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more
•¾ cup unsalted butter, softened
•1 cup packed dark brown sugar
•¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
•1 large egg, room temperature
•1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
•½ cup packed powdered sugar
Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Line 3 cookie sheets with parchment paper.
Whisk the flour, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl.
Using a wooden spoon or rubber spatula, beat the butter and brown sugar until smooth and creamy. Add ¼ cup syrup and beat until incorporated, then beat in the egg and vanilla until well blended. Add the flour mixture and fold gently until no traces of flour remain.
Using a 1¼-inch cookie scoop or measuring tablespoon, drop the dough onto the prepared sheets, spacing 2 inches apart.
Bake 1 sheet at a time until dark golden brown, about 12 minutes. Cool completely on the sheets on wire racks.
Stir the powdered sugar, remaining tablespoon syrup, 1 tablespoon water and a tiny pinch of salt in a small bowl. Taste and add more salt if you’d like. Drizzle all over the cooled cookies. Let stand until the drizzle hardens.
Variations
Spiced brown sugar cookies: Add 2 teaspoons warm spices, such as ground ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg or a combination to the dry ingredients. You also can use apple pie spice or pumpkin pie spice.
Whole wheat brown sugar cookies: Substitute 1 cup whole wheat flour for 1 cup of the all-purpose.
Make ahead: The cookies can be kept in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
