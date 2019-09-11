{{featured_button_text}}

Peanut Rub Barbecued Pork

Makes 2 servings

•Vegetable oil spray

•20 dry roasted, unsalted peanuts (will make 2 tablespoons ground peanuts)

•1 tablespoon ground coriander

•1 tablespoon brown sugar

•1/8 teaspoon salt

•1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

•¾ pound pork tenderloin

Preheat half a grill or turn on boiler. If using broiler, line a baking tray with foil. Spray with vegetable oil spray.

Chop peanuts in a food processor and add coriander, brown sugar, salt and cayenne pepper. Blend together.

Remove visible fat from pork tenderloin. Butterfly the pork. Cut almost through lengthwise and open it like a book. Rub pork with the spice mixture on both sides, pressing the mixture into the meat. Place on preheated grill away from direct heat for 15 minutes, turning after 7 minutes or place on lined baking tray and broil 6 inches from heat for the same amount of time. Pork is done when a meat thermometer reaches 145 degrees. Carve and serve.

Potato Salad

Makes 2 servings

•1 cup plain deli potato salad

•1 cup red bell pepper cut into cubes

•1 cup sliced celery

•2 scallions, sliced (about ¼ cup)

•Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Place potato salad in a bowl and add the red bell pepper and celery. Toss well. Taste for seasoning and add salt and pepper to taste if necessary. Sprinkle scallions on top. 

