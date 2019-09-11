Peanut Rub Barbecued Pork
Makes 2 servings
•Vegetable oil spray
•20 dry roasted, unsalted peanuts (will make 2 tablespoons ground peanuts)
•1 tablespoon ground coriander
•1 tablespoon brown sugar
•1/8 teaspoon salt
•1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
•¾ pound pork tenderloin
Preheat half a grill or turn on boiler. If using broiler, line a baking tray with foil. Spray with vegetable oil spray.
Chop peanuts in a food processor and add coriander, brown sugar, salt and cayenne pepper. Blend together.
Remove visible fat from pork tenderloin. Butterfly the pork. Cut almost through lengthwise and open it like a book. Rub pork with the spice mixture on both sides, pressing the mixture into the meat. Place on preheated grill away from direct heat for 15 minutes, turning after 7 minutes or place on lined baking tray and broil 6 inches from heat for the same amount of time. Pork is done when a meat thermometer reaches 145 degrees. Carve and serve.
Potato Salad
Makes 2 servings
•1 cup plain deli potato salad
•1 cup red bell pepper cut into cubes
•1 cup sliced celery
•2 scallions, sliced (about ¼ cup)
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Place potato salad in a bowl and add the red bell pepper and celery. Toss well. Taste for seasoning and add salt and pepper to taste if necessary. Sprinkle scallions on top.