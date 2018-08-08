Shrimp With Sweet Vermouth
Makes 6 servings
•4 tablespoons butter, divided
•1½ pounds medium-size shrimp, shelled and deveined
•Salt and black pepper, to taste
•1/3 cup sweet vermouth (or dry vermouth, if desired)
•½ cup chopped scallions
•3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
•1/3 cup heavy cream
•2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over high heat in a large frying pan. Add the shrimp and salt and pepper and cook, stirring, for 1 minute or less. The shrimp should lose their raw look. Add the vermouth and cook for 15 seconds. Drain the shrimp and reserve the cooking liquid.
Combine the scallions and vinegar in a separate saucepan. Add the cooking liquid from the shrimp and bring to a boil. Reduce over high heat to ¼ cup. Add the cream, return to a boil and swirl in the remaining 2 tablespoons butter. Add the parsley and shrimp (which will finish cooking), and serve immediately with rice or buttered noodles.
Per serving: 186 calories; 13 g fat; 8 g saturated fat; 161 mg cholesterol; 16 g protein; 1 g carbohydrate; 1 g sugar; no fiber; 487 mg sodium; 68 mg calcium
Source: From “The Seafood Cookbook,” by Pierre Franey and Bryan Miller
Beijing Shrimp
Makes 4 servings
•1 pound shrimp
•½ cup bread crumbs
•1/3 cup all-purpose flour
•1 egg
•3 teaspoons sesame oil, divided
•Salt and white pepper
•Oil, for frying
•1¾ cups hoisin sauce
If required, peel the shrimp, leaving the tail shell on if you can. Using a sharp knife, split each shrimp lengthwise along the inside of the curve, but leave it still attached at the back. Open the shrimp out so it splays out flat in a butterfly shape, and remove the fine digestive cord if necessary. Rinse the shrimp and pat dry with paper towels.
Heat a small, dry skillet over medium-high heat. Add the bread crumbs and cook, tossing or stirring frequently, until they turn a light brown. Immediately transfer to a plate to cool.
Spread out the flour and bread crumbs on separate plates. Beat the egg in a small bowl; then add 2 teaspoons of the sesame oil, 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon white pepper. Mix well.
Heat the oil to 350 to 375 degrees in a wok or a deep skillet. Dip the shrimp into the flour, then into the egg mixture, then into the bread crumbs. Working in small batches so as not to overcrowd the skillet, shallow-fry the shrimp until golden brown, about 1 minute. Drain on paper towels. In a small dish, mix together the hoisin sauce and the remaining 1 teaspoon sesame oil, and serve as a dipping sauce.
Per serving: 375 calories; 8 g fat; 1 g saturated fat; 231 mg cholesterol; 29 g protein; 48 g carbohydrate; 18 g sugar; 3 g fiber; 1,216 mg sodium; 110 mg calcium
Source: Recipe from “Complete Chinese Cookbook,” by Ken Hom
Shrimp and Avocado Quesadilla
Makes 1 serving
•1 teaspoon olive oil
•2 flour tortillas
•1/3 to ½ cup diced cooked shrimp
•½ cup avocado, diced
•3 tablespoons shredded cheese, such as a combination of Monterey jack and cheddar
•1 teaspoon fresh tarragon
•1 tablespoon sour cream
•Salsa, optional
In a large skillet, heat the olive oil, and place 1 tortilla in the oil. Remove it quickly and set aside. Add the second tortilla to the pan and sprinkle the shrimp, avocado, cheese and tarragon on it. Spread the sour cream on the other tortilla and place it oiled-side up on top of the other tortilla. Press down with a spatula. Cook for 1 minute.
Flip the tortillas, press down again, and cook for 1 to 2 minutes longer, or until the cheese melts. Cut into quarters and serve immediately with optional salsa.
Per serving: 758 calories; 38 g fat; 10 g saturated fat; 234 mg cholesterol; 22 g protein; 64 g carbohydrate; 1 g sugar; 8 g fiber; 1,295 mg sodium; 507 mg calcium
Source: Recipe from “The New Legal Sea Food’s Cookbook,” by Roger Berkowitz and Jane Doerfer
Fennel-Lemon Shrimp
Makes 4 servings
•1 pound shrimp
•2 tablespoons olive oil
•¾ cup fennel bulb, thinly sliced
•½ teaspoon minced garlic
•¾ teaspoon minced ginger
•1 tablespoon soy sauce
•½ lemon, juiced
•4 cocktail tomatoes or 12 cherry tomatoes
•½ preserved lemon, skin only, rinsed and chopped, optional, recipe follows
Peel and devein the shrimp. Set aside.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add fennel and cook until softened, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and ginger, and sauté 30 seconds. Add soy sauce, lemon juice and tomatoes; stir briefly until mixed. Add optional preserved lemon pieces and shrimp. Cook until shrimp are pink and have curled; about 5 minutes, but time depends on size of shrimp. Serve over rice.
Per serving: 175 calories; 8 g fat; 1 g saturated fat; 183 mg cholesterol; 24 g protein; 4 g carbohydrate; 2 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 366 mg sodium; 88 mg calcium
Source: Recipe by Daniel Neman
Preserved Lemons
•Lemons (see note)
•Salt, preferably coarse
•1 bay leaf, optional
•½ teaspoon coriander seeds, optional
•1 dried chili, optional
•1 cinnamon stick, optional
Note: Smaller lemons are best for this recipe, and Meyer lemons, in season, are ideal. I fit 10 Meyer lemons into a 38-ounce jar.
Wash lemons. Cut off the stem, if attached. Slice lengthwise from the other end of the lemon, stopping about 1-inch from the bottom; then make another downward slice, so you’ve incised the lemon with an X shape.
Pack coarse salt into the lemon where you made the incisions. Don’t be skimpy with the salt: use about 1 tablespoon per lemon.
Put the salt-filled lemons in a clean, large glass jar with a tight-fitting lid. Add a few coriander seeds, a bay leaf, a dried chili and a cinnamon stick if you want, or a combination of any of them. Press the lemons very firmly in the jar to get the juices flowing. Cover and let stand overnight.
The next day do the same, pressing the lemons down, encouraging them to release more juice as they start to soften. Repeat for 2 to 3 days until the lemons are completely covered with liquid. If necessary, add freshly squeezed lemon juice to cover them completely.
Store for 1 month, until the preserved lemons are soft. At this point they are ready to be used. Use or keep preserved lemons in the refrigerator for at least 6 months. Rinse before using to remove excess salt.
To use, remove lemons from the liquid and rinse. Split in half and scrape out the pulp. Slice the lemon peels into thin strips or cut into small dices. You may wish to press the pulp through a sieve to obtain the juice, which can be used for flavoring as well. Discard the pulp.
Source: Recipe from David Lebovitz
