Jan's Simple Tomato Bisque
Makes about 8 cups
I created this easy-to-assemble soup one December day when the Northwest was visited by an Arctic cold front. The soup really hit the spot, and it will continue to do so during the holiday season when simple-yet-delicious recipes are most valued. A fine-tuned cheese bread and tossed green salad would fill out the menu nicely.
• 1 medium yellow onion, peeled and diced
• 2 tablespoons butter or olive oil
• 2 (10½ ounce) cans Campbell's condensed chicken broth, undiluted
• 1 (14½ ounce) can peeled and diced tomatoes
• 1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce
• 1 large russet ("baking") potato, peeled and diced
• About ¼ teaspoon white pepper, or to taste
In large pot, saute the onion in the butter or olive oil over medium heat until softened, about 4 minutes. Stir in the chicken broth, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce and the potato. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer, cover and cook until the potato chunks are very tender, about 25 to 30 minutes.
Remove the pot from the heat. Using a blender, food processor or hand-held immersion blender appliance, puree the soup (in batches, if using blender or food processor) leaving small chunks of potato and flecks of tomato (a little texture seems to be just what this soup needs to give it its wholesome character). Return to pot, reheat, and serve.
Tomato Bisque II
Makes about 6 cups
For another take on the tomato bisque concept I’m including this variation as well. It’s a bit more complex than the first recipe, but perhaps you would consider it worth the effort.
• 3 tablespoons olive oil
• 1½ cups chopped yellow onion
• 3 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 (28 ounce) can Italian plum tomatoes, undrained
• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil (or 1 teaspoon dried)
• ½ teaspoon dry mustard
• ¼ to ½ teaspoon salt
• ¼ teaspoon white pepper
• ¼ cup tomato paste (get can size)
• ¼ cup flour
• 2 cups homemade or canned chicken broth
• 1 cup half-and-half
• 2 to 4 tablespoons dry sherry (optional)
• Garnish: For a wonderful flavor and texture contrast, I like to break up rounds of garlic flavored crostini into ½-inch pieces and pass around for diners to sprinkle on their soup.
In a deep saucepan, melt the butter and saute the onion and garlic until softened and lightly golden. Add the tomatoes, basil, mustard, salt, pepper and tomato paste. Simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes.
Whisk together the flour and about ½ cup of the flour to form a smooth paste, then stir this into the soup, along with the remaining 1½ cups of broth. Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer, stirring constantly, until the soup has thickened. Remove from heat and puree in a food processor or blender in two or more batches (do not fill the container more than half full). Return the puree to the pot and stir in the cream. (Note: The soup can be prepared to this point and either refrigerated or frozen.)
When ready to serve, gently reheat it, adjust the seasonings, then add the sherry to taste, if desired.
Source: Adapted from "Private Collection 2," by the Junior League of Palo Alto.
Chopped Salad
Makes 10 to 12 generous servings
This is a great salad to bring to a potluck event. No wilting, no tossing at the last minute, and it can be dished out with a single spoon, so in a buffet line diners aren’t teetering a dish of food on the edge of the table to free both hands
• 3 tomatoes, seeded, chopped and drained
• 1 English cucumber, peeled, halved lengthwise, seeded, and chopped
• 1 each red and green sweet bell pepper, seeded and chopped
• 1 cup chopped celery
• 1 cup chopped carrots
• 1 cup chopped dry salami (start with deli-cut slices, then cut into strips and then chop)
• 1 cup chopped ham
• 1 cup sliced black olives, well drained
• ¼ pound mushrooms, washed and diced (diced would be a slightly larger cut that “chopped”)
• ½ cup chopped sweet onion
• ½ cup chopped green onion (all of the white and pale green portion and a bit of the dark green)
• 1½ cups coarsely shredded mozzarella, gouda, or Swiss cheese
• Vinaigrette (recipe follows)
Two to 5 hours ahead, combine the tomatoes, cucumber, sweet bell peppers, celery, carrots, salami, ham, olives mushrooms, sweet onion, green onion and shredded cheese in a large bowl. Toss with enough of the vinaigrette to evenly coat the salad. Cover and refrigerate.
VINAIGRETTE: Whisk together 1¼ cups extra-virgin olive oil, ¼ cup red wine vinegar, 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, 3 cloves finely minced garlic, ½ teaspoon dried thyme leaves, ¼ teaspoon dried oregano, 1 teaspoon sugar or honey, ¾ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.
Pot Luck Cioppino
Makes about 8 generous servings of 2¼ cups each (or 10 to 12 potluck servings)
A tasty fish stew. The stew base can be made ahead and reheated at the party right before serving, along with the fish, clams and shrimp. So what makes this a “Pot Luck” dish? Consider asking your guests to each be responsible for one of the seafood ingredients. Then all you have to do is make sure the tomato based stew is prepared ahead.
• ¾ pound red snapper
• ¾ pound halibut
• ½ pound scallops
• 2 tablespoons oil
• 2 cups chopped onion
• 4 fresh cloves garlic, minced
• 16 ounces salsa (any salsa will do, but I prefer Pace’s “medium” picante sauce)
• 5 cans( 14½ oz each) diced tomatoes (see note below)
• 1½ cups dry white wine, such as pinot blanc, sauvignon blanc, pinot gris, or an Oregon chardonnay
• 2 teaspoons each, dried (or 1 tablespoon each fresh): basil, thyme, marjoram, and oregano
• 1 bay leaf
• ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
• ½ cup chopped fresh parsley
• 1 pound steamer clams (optional, but very tasty)
• 2 cups shrimp meat
• Salt and additional pepper to taste
Cut the snapper and halibut into ½- to 1-inch chunks; set aside in refrigerator until needed.
Heat the oil in a large, heavy pot and saute the onions and garlic over medium-high heat until the onions are tender. Stir in the salsa, tomatoes, wine, herbs, black pepper and parsley and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened enough to have enough substance to coat a spoon. The stew base can be refrigerated at this point for several days (or even frozen for up to 4 or 5 months). Makes about 12 cups of sauce.
When ready to assemble the Cioppino, bring the tomato mixture to a boil, then add the fish chunks and simmer until just barely cooked through. Add the clams and cook just until the clams open (discard any clams that don’t open). Add the shrimp and remove the pot from the burner; the shrimp will heat through nicely and not become tough. Add salt and additional fresh ground black pepper to taste.
NOTE ON DICED TOMATOES: I use 1 can of diced tomatoes with jalapeno, and 4 cans of regular diced tomatoes. That little bit of jalapeno adds just enough zip. However, if you think you’ll be serving some very sensitive palates, just use 5 cans of regular diced tomatoes.
Source: Adapted from The New American Diet, by Sonja L. Connor, and William E. Connor.