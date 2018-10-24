Orecchiette With Roasted Green Chile, Sausage and Leeks
Prep: 25 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Makes: 8 servings
Canned roasted green chiles save time but tend to be softer and blander than fresh, roasted peppers. Choose the marinara sauce option for a lighter entree; use the cream for a completely different dish with more indulgence. I like the orecchiette No. 91 from the De Cecco brand.
•3 green chiles (about 12 ounces), such as a combination of Anaheim chiles and poblano
•1 pound uncooked sweet or spicy Italian sausage, removed from casing
•1 large leek (about 11 ounces), ends trimmed, quartered lengthwise, well-rinsed
•2 tablespoons olive oil
•4 cloves garlic, finely chopped or crushed
•1 cup chicken broth
•3 cups tomato marinara sauce or 1 cup heavy whipping cream
•¼ teaspoon salt
•Freshly ground black pepper or crushed red peppers to taste
•1 pound orecchiette pasta
•4 loosely packed cups (about ½ of a 5-ounce bag) baby kale or spinach
•Freshly shredded pecorino Romano cheese
Roast the peppers over an open flame (or on a baking sheet set 6 inches from the heat of a broiler), turning often, until skin is blistered and blackened on all sides, about 10 minutes total. Cool under a towel, then rub off the blackened skins. Remove the core and stem. Rinse the peppers under cool running water and pat dry. Cut into ½ inch wide strips, then cut the strips into 1-inch lengths.
Put sausage into a large, deep nonstick skillet. Cook, breaking sausage up into little pieces, until golden and cooked through, about 8 minutes. Tip off excess fat if you wish.
Meanwhile, thinly slice the leek (the white and most of the dark green top). Stir the leek and olive oil into the sausage and cook until leek is wilted, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in garlic, and cook 1 minute. Stir in chicken broth and tomato sauce (or cream), and heat to a boil. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat.
Heat a large heavy-bottomed pot full of salted water to the boil. Add the pasta and cook al dente (a little toothsome to the bite), about 12 to 15 minutes. Scoop out, and reserve about ½ cup of the cooking liquid. Drain the pasta.
Stir the pasta into the sausage mixture and put over high heat for 1 or 2 minutes. Loosen the texture by dribbling in a little of the reserved pasta water. Add the kale and chiles; toss to mix and heat through, about 1 minute. Serve right away. Pass the cheese.
Per serving: 410 calories, 14 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 18 mg cholesterol, 56 g carbohydrates, 10 g sugar, 16 g protein, 738 mg sodium, 5 g fiber
Pappardelle With Duck, Golden Turnips and Prunes
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Makes: 6 servings
Par-cooking the turnips in the microwave helps cut the cooking time and their sharp taste. Parsnips, rutabaga, small new potatoes or daikon radish can stand in for the turnips; each will subtly transform the dish in its own way.
•2 medium turnips (about 9 ounces total), peeled, cut into ½ inch dice, about 1½ cups
•½ cup diced pitted prunes or raisins or currants
•1 package (16 ounces) duck leg confit or 2 cups shredded smoked chicken, roast pork or grilled steak
•3 tablespoons bacon drippings or olive oil
•½ large red onion, finely sliced
•3 large cloves garlic, finely chopped
•½ cup chicken broth
•½ teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves or 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
•¼ to ½ cup heavy whipping cream, to taste
•¼ teaspoon salt
•Freshly ground black pepper to taste
•1½ cups cup torn radicchio or very thinly sliced red cabbage
•½ package (16 to 17 ounces) pappardelle pasta, or long egg noodles about ½-inch wide
•Large shreds of pecorino Romano or Parmesan cheese
•Chopped toasted walnuts, optional
•Chopped fresh parsley and chives
Put turnip dice into a medium-size microwave-safe bowl. Add ½ cup water and cover tightly. Microwave on high (100 percent power) until tender, about 4 minutes. Drain.
Put prunes or the alternative into a small dish; add very hot water to barely cover. Let stand.
Scrape the duck fat and juices off the duck legs into a bowl. Remove the duck skin and reserve it for another use. Pull the meat from the bones into large shreds. You’ll have about 2 cups shredded meat.
Heat 3 tablespoons of bacon drippings or oil in a large, deep nonstick skillet. Add onion, and cook until golden, about 4 minutes. Stir in drained turnips, and cook until golden, about 4 minutes. Stir in garlic, and cook 1 minute. Stir in broth, any duck juices, prunes and their soaking liquid and thyme. Boil hard 2 minutes. Stir in cream, salt and pepper. Remove from heat, and stir in the radicchio.
Heat a large heavy-bottomed pot full of salted water to the boil. Add the pasta and cook al dente (a little toothsome to the bite), about 6 or 7 minutes. Scoop out and reserve ½ cup of the cooking liquid. Drain the pasta, and add it to the skillet along with the duck shreds. Set the pan over medium heat. Toss to coat pasta with the sauce, adding dribbles of the reserved cooking liquid to moisten the whole thing.
Serve topped with shreds of cheese, chopped walnuts and fresh herbs.
Per serving: 575 calories, 17 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 137 mg cholesterol, 68 g carbohydrates, 7 g sugar, 34 g protein, 238 mg sodium, 5 g fiber