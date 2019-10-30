Rich Cocoa Fudge
A classic, old-fashioned Hershey’s fudge recipe using cocoa powder.
•3 cups sugar
•2/3 cup cocoa powder, such as Hershey’s Special Dark Cocoa powder
•1/8 teaspoon salt
•1½ cups milk
•¼ cup butter (½ stick)
•1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Line bottom and sides of of an 8-by-8- or 9-by-9-inch pan with parchment paper (each layer of parchment paper should be cut to 8- or 9-inches by 14-inches) and grease well with the butter or non-stick cooking spray.
Mix sugar, cocoa and salt in heavy 4-quart saucepan; stir in milk. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture comes to a full rolling boil. Boil, without stirring, until mixture reaches 234 degrees F on candy thermometer (soft ball stage).
Remove from heat. Add butter and vanilla. DO NOT STIR. Cool at room temperature to 110 degrees F (lukewarm). Beat with wooden spoon until fudge thickens and just begins to lose some of its gloss (about 7 minutes). Quickly spread in the prepared pan; cool completely. Cut into squares. Store in tightly covered container at room temperature.
NOTE: For best results, do not double this recipe. Hershey claims this is one of their most requested recipes, but also one of their most difficult. The directions must be followed exactly. Beat too little and the fudge is too soft. Beat too long and it becomes hard and sugary.
Carnation Famous Fudge
•About 1 tablespoon butter for greasing pan (or use non-stick vegetable oil cooking spray)
•1½ cups granulated sugar
•1 (5-ounce) can evaporated milk (2/3 cup)
•¼ teaspoon salt
•2 cups miniature marshmallows
•1½ cups (9 ounces) semi-sweet chocolate chips (such as Nestle’s Toll House Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels
•½ cup chopped roasted pecans or walnuts (optional)
•1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Line bottom and sides of an 8-by-8-inch pan with two strips of parchment paper (each layer of parchment paper should be cut to 8-inch by 14-inches so you can align one strip in one direction and the second strip in the other direction) and grease well with the butter or non-stick cooking spray.
Combine the sugar, evaporated milk, butter and salt in medium, heavy-duty saucepan. Bring to a full rolling boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Boil, stirring constantly, for 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
Stir in marshmallows, morsels, nuts and vanilla extract. Stir vigorously for 1 minute or until marshmallows are melted. Pour into the prepared baking pan; refrigerate for 2 hours or until firm. Lift from pan and place on cutting board and cut into desired size pieces.
FOR MILK CHOCOLATE FUDGE: SUBSTITUTE 1¾ cups (11.5 ounces) Nestle Toll House Milk Chocolate Morsels for the semi-sweet chocolate chips.
FOR BUTTERSCOTCH FUDGE: SUBSTITUTE 1-2/3 cups (11 ounces) Nestle Toll House Butterscotch Flavored Morsels for the semi-sweet chocolate chips.
FOR PEANUTTY CHOCOLATE FUDGE: SUBSTITUTE 1-2/3 cups (11 ounces) Nestle Toll House Peanut Butter and Milk Chocolate Morsels for semi-sweet chocolate chips and ½ cup chopped peanuts for pecans or walnuts.
Sinfully Easy Fudge
This is “Cook-Wise” cookbook author and food scientist, Shirley C. Corriher’s adaptation of a recipe from Rosanne Green.
•1 tablespoon butter for greasing pan (or use non-stick vegetable oil cooking spray)
•1 cup pecan or walnut piece
•1 tablespoon butter
•1/8 teaspoon salt
•1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
•7 ounces milk chocolate chips, coarsely chopped
•11 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips or good quality semi-sweet chocolate such as Scharffen Berger or Hershey’s Special Dark, coarsely chopped into ¼-inch pieces)
•1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
Line bottom and sides of an 8-by-8-inch pan with two strips of parchment paper (each layer of parchment paper should be cut to 8-inch by 14-inches so you can align one strip in one direction and the second strip in the other direction) and grease well with the butter or non-stick cooking spray.
Spread the nuts on a medium baking sheet and roast in the 350-degree oven until lightly browned, 10 to 12 minutes. While the nuts are hot, stir in the 1 tablespoon butter and sprinkle with the salt.
Combine the condensed milk and all of the chocolate (the milk chocolate and semi-sweet chocolate) in a large glass microwaveable bowl or 4-cup Pyrex measuring container and melt in the microwave at 50 percent power for 3 minutes, stopping the microwave to stir frequently (see stove-top directions below). As soon as the chocolate is melted, remove from the microwave and stir in the vanilla and roasted nuts. Pour into the prepared pan. Refrigerate to cool and set.
Lift the cooled fudge from pan and cut into desired size pieces.
STOVE-TOP METHOD: Simply heat chocolate and condensed milk over low to medium heat in heavy-bottomed saucepan, stirring constantly, until the chocolate melts. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla and roasted nuts. Pour into the prepared pans and proceed as above.
Source: Recipe from “Cook-Wise,” by Shirley C. Corriher.
Cappuccino Fudge
Another one of the fool-proof fudges that doesn’t deal with “soft-ball” stages. Speedy to make, but remember, the trade-off is a slightly less creamy texture.
•1 tablespoon butter for greasing pan (or use non-stick vegetable oil cooking spray)
•1 tablespoon boiling water
•1 tablespoon instant coffee granules or crystals
•1 teaspoon cinnamon
•2½ cups sugar
•½ cup butter
•1 (5-ounce) can evaporated milk (2/3 cup)
•1 (7-ounce) jar marshmallow creme (2 cups)
•12 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips
•1 teaspoon vanilla
Line bottom and sides of a 13-by-9-inch pan with parchment with two strips of parchment paper, cutting each strip to extend over the side of the pan and grease well with the butter or non-stick cooking spray.
In small dish, combine the boiling water, instant coffee and cinnamon; set aside.
In large saucepan, combine the sugar with the ½ cup of butter, and evaporated milk. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Boil 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat, then stir in the marshmallow cream, chocolate chips, vanilla and coffee-cinnamon mixture; blend until smooth.
Pour into the prepared pan. Cool to room temperature. Once firm, lift the fudge from the pan to cut into desired size pieces.
Source: Recipe from “The Pillsbury Chocolate Lovers Cookbook,” by the Editors of Pillsbury Company.