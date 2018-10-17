Curtido
Makes about ½ gallon
•1 pound green cabbage (about ½ of an average-sized head, finely shredded
•1 medium carrot, peeled and thinly sliced
•2 sweet bell peppers, seeded and thinly sliced
•½ medium yellow onion, peeled and thinly sliced
•2 tablespoons kosher salt
•1½ cups water
•½ cup white vinegar
Combine the cabbage, carrot, bell pepper and onion in a large, clean bowl. Sprinkle on the salt and mix it in with your hands or tongs. Gently crush the vegetables using a blunt kitchen instrument, like a large wooden spoon, to encourage the juices within the vegetables to begin to interact with the salt and develop some juiciness.
Add the water and vinegar and stir and poke until all of the vegetables are covered with the brine.
Place a layer of plastic wrap over the top layer of brine and vegetables, pressing it flat against the surface. Then place a clean plate on top to weigh down and fully submerge the vegetables.
Let the mixture sit at room temperature for at least 3 days for fermentation to take place. The flavor will deepen and mellow over time. You could easily let this go for several more days.
Finally, transfer the curtido (with the brine) to either a ½ gallon canning jar or several other containers. Cover and refrigerate. It will keep for weeks and weeks!
FOR CELIA’S COLESLAW: Using a slotted spoon or tongs, remove about 2 cups of the curtido from the brine and place it in a small bowl. Drizzle on about 3 tablespoons of canola oil and mix. Adjust seasonings, adding salt and pepper to taste. If it needs a bit more zing in your estimation, then drizzle on a few more spoonfuls of vinegar. That’s it!
OTHER VARIATIONS: To the basic curtido preparation, you can alter the finished flavor by adding about ½ jalapeno (seeded and minced) or serrano pepper, which will really add some heat and spiciness. Other traditional additions include grated garlic clove, a pinch of cried pepper flakes, crumbled dried oregano and ground cumin.
Salvadoran Pupusas
Makes 8 pupusas
This is the classic accompaniment to curtido (see previous recipe).
•2 cups masa harina
•Pinch of salt
•1½ cups warm water
•1 cup grated cheese, such as quesillo, queso fresco, Monterey jack, or mozzarella
•Vegetable oil
•Curtido
Combine the masa hareina, salt and water in a mixing bowl. Knead to form a smooth, moist dough with a playdough-like consistency. If the mixture is too dry, add more water, one teaspoon at a time. If the mixture is too sticky, add more masa harina, one teaspoon at a time. Cover the bowl with a clean towel and let stand for 10 minutes.
With lightly oiled hands, form the dough into 8 balls about 2 inches in diameter. Using your thumb, make an indentation into one of the balls, forming a small cup. Fill the cup with 1 tablespoon of the cheese and wrap the dough around the filling to seal it. Making sure that the filling does not leak during cooking, pat the dough back and forth between your hands to form a round disk about ½- to ¼-inch thick. Repeat with the remaining balls.
Heat a lightly oiled skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the pupusas for 2 to 3 minutes on each side until golden brown. Serve while still warm with curtido on the side.
NOTES: You can substitute 2 pounds fresh masa for the dough in this recipe. The cheese filling may be combined or substituted with refried beans or cooked pork (called chicharron in El Asalvador), or shredded pork or beef (lightly seasoned with salt, pepper, and a bit of ground cumin).