Jan’s Ultimate Apricot Jam
Makes 7 to 8 half-pints of jam
When I worked out the method to make this jam a few years ago, I was aiming for an offering that would be richly flavored, with the barely-soft consistency that lingers between a true preserve containing visible chunks of fruit, and a jam, which is more of a thick-textured puree. Because there is no commercial pectin added to the jam, the gel is a result of the interaction between the pectin inside the fruit, the fresh lemon juice, and the granulated sugar. So unless you want to end up with apricot syrup, do not reduce any of these components. It might seem like a lot of sugar, but really, by traditional jam-making standards, it is completely appropriate.
As far as the choice of apricot, if you can wait until early July then you will be able to work with Washington apricots, which are (in my humble opinion) a little higher in quality than California apricots (although, I’ve made plenty of batches using California apricots and the results are still mighty wonderful).
•4 pounds of apricots (see NOTE ON APRICOTS below)
•6 cups (2 pounds, 8 ounces) granulated sugar
•1/3 cup strained fresh lemon juice
•2 teaspoons butter (reduces foaming during cooking)
EQUIPMENT:
•Candy thermometer,
•8 half-pint canning jars with 2-piece lids
Halve the apricots and remove their pits. Cut each half into quarters.
Layer the apricots in a large non-aluminum bowl with the sugar. Drizzle on the lemon juice, then gently stir and toss the mixture using large spoons or a rubber spatula, to thoroughly disburse the sugar into the apricots. With the help of the lemon juice, the apricots will begin to release their juice and the sugar will begin to dissolve.
Cover the bowl with foil or plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 to several hours, stirring occasionally to encourage the sugar to dissolve. (NOTE: If you are following my “Freeze now to make later” tip for making jam, this would be the phase to do that: Scrape the apricot/sugar/lemon juice mixture into a freezer-quality bag or container and freeze until ready to proceed with the recipe; up to 12 months.)
When ready to proceed with the recipe, wash 8 half-pint jars. Keep them hot until needed. (I place a clean kitchen towel on a baking sheet in a 170 degree oven and store the jars there until needed.) Prepare 2-piece canning lids as manufacturer directs (If using Ball canning lids, this means that you place the rings and lids in a pot, cover with water, and heat just below the boiling point. Let stand in the hot water until ready to use.).
Scrape the apricot mixture into a large, wide, heavy-bottomed pot . (My pot is 12-inches wide and 5-inches deep, which is just about perfect. You want a pot that is wide enough to encourage rapid evaporation of the water in the fruit, and deep enough to tolerate a vigorous rolling boil.)
Add the butter and bring the mixture to a boil, then adjust the heat to a hearty simmer that can’t be stirred down and cook, uncovered, for 15 minutes, stirring almost constantly with a Teflon spatula or flat-ended wooden spoon to keep the jam from scorching on the bottom. Don’t worry about all the foam that’s produced during this phase, most of it will disappear toward the end of the cooking, thanks to the butter. Whatever foam remains when you’re ready to spoon the jam into the jars you can simply scrape from the surface with a spoon.
After the 15 minutes of cooking, you have to use a bit of judgement so you can determine if the jam is reaching the “jelling point,” which is the point where jam turns from fruit in sugar to a substance that will thicken when cooled and stay thickened. For this particular apricot jam, I’ve found the jelling point to be about 218 degrees (at sea level). So once the surface begins to look very “glisteny,” and the bubbles seem larger, thicker, and shiny, stick your candy thermometer into the mixture and start monitoring the temperature. You’re looking at another 2 to 7 minutes of cooking, depending on how juicy a mixture you started with, and how rich in natural pectin the fruit is.
When you’ve reached 218 to 220 degrees remove the pot from the burner and let the preserves sit for about one minute if there is any foam remaining on the surface of the jam. Most of it will be absorbed back into the jam. Skim off any foam that has not settled back into the mixture.
Ladle the hot preserves into 1 hot jar at a time. Wipe rim with a clean, damp cloth. Attach lid and ring, turning firmly for a good seal (the jar will be very hot, so use a pot holder or towel where your hand comes in contact with it).
At this point, the jam can be stored in the refrigerator (after an over-night cooling session on your counter) for up to 12 months without the quality suffering.
For long-term storage at room temperature, you will need to process the jars in a boiling-water canner for 10 minutes (at 1,000 to 3,000 feet, process for 15 minutes; for 3,000 to 6,000 feet, process for 20 minutes; above 6,000 feet, process for 25 minutes). Using a jar lifter, remove the processed jars from the boiling water and let cool on the counter, undisturbed, overnight.
NOTE ON APRICOTS: Pectin is a naturally-occurring substance in fruit. There’s more pectin in under-ripe than ripe fruit. So for jam-making purposes, in recipes without using commercial pectin, about one quarter of the fruit should be slightly under-ripe.
Beyond Peerless Red Raspberry Preserves
It also works with Marionberries and all types of blackberries. This is the wonderful jam I’ve adapted from Helen Witty’s Cookbook, “Fancy Pantry.”
Makes 3 to 4 half-pints
•4 heaping cups red raspberries
•3¼ cups granulated sugar (1 pound, 6 ounces)
•1/3 cup strained fresh lemon juice
•1 teaspoon butter
Sort fresh berries, discarding any that are soft, moldy or otherwise suspect. Rinse them and drain them well. Stir the berries, the sugar, and lemon juice together in a bowl, using a rubber spatula; let the mixture stand, stirring gently once or twice, until the sugar has dissolved, about 2 hours (many times I let it sit all day in the refrigerator, or overnight). Do not reduce the amount of sugar called for in this recipe because it aids in the gelling.
Wash 4 half-pint canning jars (NOTE: You need to use canning jars if you’re planning to prepare the jam for storage at room temperature, because you’ll be processing the jam in a boiling water canner; if you plan to store your jam in the refrigerator, any jars or plastic containers will work just fine). Keep hot until needed. Prepare lids as manufacturer directs.
Scrape the mixture into a large skillet or saute pan. Add the butter. Bring it to a boil, stirring constantly with a straight-ended wooden or nylon spatula, and boil it rapidly for 7 minutes. (NOTE: If you have a candy thermometer and want to be absolutely sure that you’re going to obtain a gel, then cook the jam until the thermometer registers 220 degrees F) Remove from heat.
The butter helps reduce foam, but if some foam remains after you've removed the skillet from the burner and let the jam settle for about 10 seconds, just skim it off.
For storage in the refrigerator, ladle hot preserves into clean jars or plastic food grade containers. Attach lids and let cool. Store in the refrigerator (jam keeps for ages — 24 months and beyond, really).
For long-term storage at room temperature, ladle the hot preserves into 1 hot canning jar at a time, leaving ¼-inch head space. Wipe jar rim with a clean, damp cloth. Attach lid. Fill and close remaining jars. Process in a boiling-water canner for 10 minutes (at 1,000 to 3,000 feet, process for 15 minutes; 3,000 to 6,000 feet, for 20 minutes; above 6,000 feet, for 25 minutes).
Elizabeth’s Cherries in Brandy
Makes about 2 quarts
Several weeks ago, I wrote about a friend named Elizabeth who worked in Yosemite National Park at the same time as I. On one quiet Friday night in our dorm kitchen I watched her put up a batch of brandied cherries. Here’s her recipe:
•3 pounds dark or light sweet cherries
•About 1 quart granulated sugar
•About 1 quart of brandy (more as needed)
Stem and pit the cherries. Divide the cherries between two clean quart jars, alternating layers of cherries and sugar (use about 2 cups of sugar per jar to begin with; you can always add more later), filling each jar to three-quarters full. Add enough brandy to cover the cherries and sugar generously (figure on 1 quart of brandy for every two quarts of cherries). Attach the lids and set the jars in a cool, preferably dark spot. Shake the jars every few days or at least once a week; the sugar will gradually dissolve as the cherry juices join the brandy in the syrup. Once the sugar has thoroughly dissolved, sample the syrup to see if more sugar is needed. If you add more sugar, continue to shake the jars occasionally until it has all dissolved.
Leave the cherries in the brandy for a minimum of 3 months; 5 or 6 months is not too long. Serve 2 or 3 cherries in a small glass with a little of the brandy or use as a sauce for ice cream.
NOTE: Although this recipe calls for pitted cherries, an alternate method of preparation is to leave them whole. Be sure and prick each cherry in three or four places with a sterile needle before proceeding with the recipe so the brandy can penetrate more effectively. Plus — and this is very important — you must make a note on the jar label that the cherries are NOT pitted.
