Place the granulated sugar, lavender and lemon zest in a food processor. Scrape in seeds from vanilla bean; save vanilla pod for another use. Pulse until lavender is finely chopped; set 1 tablespoon of the lavender sugar aside for the glaze.

Using an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat the remaining lavender sugar and the ½ cup butter in a large bowl until very light and fluffy, 5 to 7 minutes (don’t shortchange yourself here; the long beating time aerates the cake and yields the finest texture). Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition, scraping down sides and bottom of bowl as needed.

Combine the buttermilk and lemon juice in a small bowl. Reduce speed to low and add the dry ingredients to the lavender sugar/egg mixture in 3 additions, alternating with the buttermilk mixture in 2 additions, beginning and ending with dry ingredients. Stop mixer just before all dry ingredients are incorporated and finish mixing by hand, a guarantee against overmixing the batter, which can cause the cake to be tough. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth top with the spatula.

Bake cake in the preheated oven until a tester inserted into the center comes out clean, 55 to 65 minutes. Transfer pan to a wire rack; let cake cool in pan 20 minutes before turning out and peeling off parchment. Turn cake over to upright position and cool completely.