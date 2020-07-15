Lemon-Lavender Pound Cake
•½ cup unsalted butter, room temperature, plus more to coat baking pan
•1½ cups all-purpose flour
•¾ teaspoon salt
•¾ teaspoon baking powder
•¼ teaspoon baking soda
•¾ cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
•2 teaspoons dried lavender
•4 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
•½ vanilla bean, split lengthwise (or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract)
•2 large eggs, room temperature
•½ cup buttermilk
•3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
GLAZE:
•1 lemon
•The 1 tablespoon of reserved lavender sugar
•1 cup powdered sugar
•2 tablespoons buttermilk
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Butter a 8½ by 4½ inch loaf pan and line with parchment paper, leaving a generous overhang on the long sides. Whisk together the flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda in a medium bowl; set aside.
Place the granulated sugar, lavender and lemon zest in a food processor. Scrape in seeds from vanilla bean; save vanilla pod for another use. Pulse until lavender is finely chopped; set 1 tablespoon of the lavender sugar aside for the glaze.
Using an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat the remaining lavender sugar and the ½ cup butter in a large bowl until very light and fluffy, 5 to 7 minutes (don’t shortchange yourself here; the long beating time aerates the cake and yields the finest texture). Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition, scraping down sides and bottom of bowl as needed.
Combine the buttermilk and lemon juice in a small bowl. Reduce speed to low and add the dry ingredients to the lavender sugar/egg mixture in 3 additions, alternating with the buttermilk mixture in 2 additions, beginning and ending with dry ingredients. Stop mixer just before all dry ingredients are incorporated and finish mixing by hand, a guarantee against overmixing the batter, which can cause the cake to be tough. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth top with the spatula.
Bake cake in the preheated oven until a tester inserted into the center comes out clean, 55 to 65 minutes. Transfer pan to a wire rack; let cake cool in pan 20 minutes before turning out and peeling off parchment. Turn cake over to upright position and cool completely.
GLAZE: Using a lemon zester, zest the whole lemon into slender strips into a small bowl; add the 1 tablespoon reserved lavender sugar and toss to coat. Whisk powdered sugar and buttermilk in a medium bowl. Pour over cooled cake, letting excess drip over sides. Immediately (while the glaze is still soft) top the glazed cake with the sugared lemon zest. Let sit until the glaze is set, about 30 minutes.
Source: Recipe adapted from Bon Appetit Magazine.
Cucumber, Lavender, Mint Infused Water
•1 local cucumber
•1 quart of ice cubes
•About 3 quarts cold water (tap, filtered, sparkling/mineral, or spring water)
•5 or 6 sprigs of fresh mint
•1 teaspoon lavender (see note)
For an attractive presentation, use a vegetable peeler and peel the cucumber lengthwise in strips (leaving alternating rows of unpeeled cucumber). Slice the cucumber thinly.
In a gallon glass pitcher or large beverage dispenser, add the ice cubes, cucumber slices, cold water, mint sprigs and lavender. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 8 hours. The flavors will intensify the longer it sits.
NOTE ON LAVENDER: Be sure that you are using food-grade lavender (lavender that has not been sprayed with pesticides or fungicides)
Hot and Sugary Roasted Hazelnuts with Rosemary and Cayenne
Makes 3 cups
These are an exquisite nibble! The rosemary complements the toasty undertones with the caramelized sugar and hazelnuts. And the small pinch of cayenne just keeps the experience alive a little longer! Place these out at happy hour and your guests will be very happy indeed.
•2 tablespoons butter
•2 tablespoons light corn syrup
•3 cups lightly roasted and skinned hazelnuts (see note below on Roasting and skinning raw hazelnut kernels)
•½ cup (packed) light brown sugar
•¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh rosemary
•2 teaspoons coarse kosher salt
•1/8 teaspoon cayenne
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Place the butter and corn syrup in the center of a rimmed baking sheet and warm in the oven until the butter has melted. Meanwhile, in a medium-sized bowl, combine the hazelnuts, brown sugar, rosemary, salt and cayenne. Transfer the mixture to the baking pan, stirring the mixture again with a flat-sided spatula to incorporate the butter and syrup. Bake until the sugar melts and carmelizes around the nuts, stirring every 5 minutes with a wide spatula or a pastry scraper, for about 20 minutes total baking time.
While the nuts are roasting, spread a large sheet of parchment paper on a cutting board. When the nuts and coating have darkened, remove the pan from the oven and immediately scrape them out onto the paper, quickly spreading the nuts out into a single layer so they don’t touch each other for the most part. Allow them to cool and then break them apart as desired into single nuts or clusters.
The pieces should be stored at room temperature in an airtight container, in which then can be kept for several weeks.
LIGHTLY ROASTING RAW HAZELNUT KERNELS: This is simple stuff, roasting raw hazelnuts. There is no absolute right way to do it. The pendulum swings from “low-and-slow” all the way over to “high-and-fast.” I tend to go for the middle range, 350 degrees F. Tumble the nuts onto a roasting pan (with a lip). Roast until the skins have cracked on the majority of the nuts and the surface of the nut will still be a creamy ivory color. Break into one of the nuts; its center will be a slightly darker color, a sort of beige. This is called a “light roast,” which is what you want for this recipe.
REMOVING THE SKINS: The time-honored approach is to simply tumble a batch of roasted and cooled hazelnuts into a clean towel, fold it over and rub the nuts to remove the skins. Because there is always some flaky residual skin surrounding the nuts, I like to take it a step further by tumbling them onto a baking sheet, taking them outside, and gently blowing away any clinging skins.
Source: Recipe from “Oregon Hazelnut Country - the Food, the Drink, the Spirit” by Jan Roberts-Dominguez
Herbs De Provence
Makes about 2 cups
This is particularly lovely for marinating poultry and pork. Just blend the herb mixtures with a bit of white wine, olive oil and a splash of wine vinegar.
•½ cup each: dried rosemary, dried thyme
•¼ cup each: dried marjoram, dried oregano, dried savory
•2 tablespoons each: dried lavender leaves, dried fennel seeds or stalks
Mix all of the herbs together, crumble the larger leaves (such as the rosemary) slightly, then pack into a jar. Store in a cool, dry, dark place.
Fish Herbs
Makes about 1 2/3 cups
A delicious blend to sprinkle over grilled or poached fish.
•4 tablespoons dried dillweed
•2 tablespoons each: dried tarragon, dried lemon thyme, dried parsley, dried chervil, and dried chives
Mix all of the herbs together and pack into a jar. Store in a cool, dry, dark place.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!