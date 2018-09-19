Seared Broccoli and Potato Soup
Serves 4
I was intrigued by a recipe from New York Times food columnist Melissa Clark a few years ago. She said that the secret to a rich-tasting vegetable soup (which she learned from Andrew Feinberg at Franny’s restaurant in Brooklyn) is searing the broccoli in oil first — but on only one side. The seared side is cooked, “until the florets turn potato-chip crisp and mahogony brown. The other side is left untouched, green and fresh tasting, the essence of broccoli. The combination of flavors gives the soup its depth,” she stated.
Well, Clark was right on target with this soup. Of course, I’ve tweaked the original a bit, adding broth for water, bumping up the amount of potato, and providing some variations for you to consider. Also, I’ve decided this is the perfect time to put in a plug for the immersion blender. As we approach the season of soup, my single most helpful tip to you is to consider gifting yourself this wonderful hand-held appliance if you don’t already own one. It turns a pot of tender chunky soup into a creamy wonder with much less fuss than fiddling with the transfer from pot to blender or food processor. You will thank me every time you use it.
•1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
•1 pound broccoli (1 bunch), separated into florets, stems peeled and diced
•2 tablespoons butter
•1 medium yellow onion, diced
•About ½ pound (2 medium) russet or Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and diced
•5 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
•4 cups chicken broth
•½ teaspoon black pepper
•¼ teaspoon lemon zest
•1 to 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
•Salt to taste
•Grated or shaved Parmesan for garnish
In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add about one third of the broccoli to the pot, making sure not to crowd the pieces so they will brown instead of steam. Cook the broccoli for several minutes without moving the pieces, until each one is richly browned on the bottom. As they brown, transfer them to a bowl. Repeat with remaining broccoli, adding additional oil as necessary.
Set the bowl of browned broccoli aside.
Add the butter and 1 more tablespoon of olive oil to the pot. Saute the onion in the butter/oil mixture over medium heat until the onions turn a light golden brown or slightly darker, about 10 to 15 minutes. Don’t rush the process. Add the potatoes, garlic, broth and black pepper and bring the mixture to a boil over medium high to high heat. Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer until the potatoes are fork tender. Add the broccoli and cook, uncovered (this helps retain the color), just until the broccoli is tender, about 5 to 10 minutes.
Remove from heat. Add lemon zest then roughly puree the soup with an immersion or regular blender (or food processor, leaving plenty of small chunks for texture. Stir in the lemon juice and salt to taste. Serve with plenty of grated or shaved Parmesan at the table for garnishing, along with additional black pepper and salt.
OPTIONS: For a creamier soup, stir in about ½ cup of half-and-half or heavy cream. For a vegetarian version, substitute water or vegetable broth for the chicken broth (because of the rich layering of flavors created by browning the broccoli and caramelizing the onions, this really is a flavorful option). You can add a little more flavor by stirring ¾ cup of the grated or shaved Parmesan directly into the soup before serving.
Creamy Corn with Candied Bacon
Serves 4 to 6
Corn and bacon. Need I say more?
For the candied bacon:
•½ cup brown sugar
•1 teaspoon cayenne
•½ pound smoked bacon (16 thin slices)
•Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the corn saute:
•3 tablespoons butter
•1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
•1 cup finely chopped Walla Walla Sweet onion (or other sweet onion)
•1 clove garlic, minced
•4 cups fresh corn kernels (off the cob; about 6 ears of corn)
•½ cup chicken broth
•½ cup heavy cream
•Scant ½ teaspoon ground white pepper
•1/4 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
To prepare the candied bacon, heat the oven to 325 degrees F. In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar and cayenne. Place the strips of bacon in a medium bowl (be sure and separate the strips from the block of sliced bacon). Use your hands to coat the bacon with the brown sugar mixture and then arrange the slices on a baking sheet. Lay a sheet of parchment over the bacon, then set another baking sheet on top of the parchment to keep the bacon from rippling as it cooks. Bake for 10 minutes and then raise the heat to 375 degrees F and continue to cook until the bacon is crisp and shiny from the melted sugar. Remove the pan from the oven, and when it is cool enough to handle, break into 1-inch pieces and set aside.
Meanwhile, heat the butter and olive oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat; add the onions and cook until softened, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and cook another 30 seconds, then add the corn and chicken broth. Bring to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes, uncovered, until the chicken broth is reduced to a glaze or very little liquid is left in the skillet. Add the cream and white pepper and cook for 10 minutes to reduce the cream by about three-quarters. Adjust the seasonings with salt and more pepper. Transfer to a serving dish, sprinkle with the parsley, and top with the candied bacon.
Source: Recipe adapted from “Harvest to Heat, Cooking with America’s Best Chefs, Farmers, and Artisans,” by Darryl Estrine and Kelly Kochendorfer.
Sweet Corn Bisque With Basil Puree
Makes about 8 cups, enough for 6 to 8 servings
I developed this soup a few corn seasons ago. Consider trying it while corn is fresh and local. Iif you can’t get your hands on fresh basil, just opt for a jar of commercially prepared pesto.
•1 tablespoon olive oil
•½ medium-sized yellow onion, chopped
•3 cloves garlic, minced
•½ cup dry white wine (such as pinot blanc or a not-too-oaked chardonnay)
•4 cups chicken broth
•3 peeled and cubed Yukon gold potatoes
•5 cups fresh corn kernels cut from 6 or 7 ears
•1 cup half-and-half
•1 teaspoon Green Pepper Sauce (Tabasco brand)
•1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
•Salt to taste
•1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper
Garnishing options: Fresh pacific shrimp; drizzles of sour cream, drizzles of basil puree (or pesto, diluted with additional oil to make it easier to drizzle), or roasted red bell pepper puree
Heat the olive oil in a heavy-bottomed pot. Add onion, and garlic and saute until onion is softened. Add the wine and simmer until it’s reduced by half. Add 2 cups of the chicken broth and the potato and simmer, covered, until the potato is tender.
Add about ½ of the corn kernels and cook, covered, until the corn is tender, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool slightly (so that the soup won’t “explode” in the blender).
Puree the slightly cooled soup in batches in a food processor or blender. Press the mixture through a sieve to remove the outer skin of the kernels, then return the soup to a large pot. Add remaining 2 cups of broth, and the remaining corn kernels, then bring the mixture to a boil and simmer just until the corn is tender, about 3 more minutes. Add the half-and-half, Green Pepper Sauce, Worcestershire, salt and pepper and gently reheat. If the soup seems too thick, add additional chicken broth or half-and-half. Soup can be prepared several hours or overnight at this point.
Garnish and serve.
NOTE:
For basil puree: Puree in blender or food processor ½ cup firmly packed basil leaves, ½ cup olive oil, 1 small garlic clove; may be made and refrigerated for up to 2 weeks ahead)
For roasted red bell pepper puree: Puree in blender or food processor 1 roasted, peeled, and seeded red bell pepper, 1 small clove garlic, ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, salt to taste, freshly ground black pepper to taste.
Coq Au Vin
(Chicken in Red Wine with Onions, Mushrooms, and Bacon)
Serves 4 to 6
My version for that wonderful French bistro classic, Coq Au Vin, is inspired by Julia Child’s recipe in “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.” It’s a great party dish, and completely worth the small amount of extra effort you might feel you have provide. The good news is that most of the preparation can be done a day ahead, so that at the point of serving, all you have to do is reheat. I like to serve this elegant dish with freshly-mashed potatoes. Roasted green beans would be a lovely addition, too.
The first time I made it, I had been told to serve it with a fruity, somewhat light and young beaujolaise. It was a lovely experience. But over time I’ve discovered that a medium-bodied Oregon pinot noir is another good match to consider. In fact, it’s a WON-derful match. The lush and fruity character in a well made, medium-bodied pinot sings alongside the elegantly sauced chicken. The craft ale choice I would recommend would be something along the lines of an amber ale.
•4 slices thick-cut bacon, sliced into ¼-inch wide strips
•2 tablespoons butter
•2½ to 3½ pounds chicken thighs (with bone and skin)
•½ teaspoon salt
•1/8 teaspoon pepper
•¼ cup brandy or cognac
•3 cups young, full-bodied red wine (see note below)
•1 cup chicken broth (canned or home made)
•1 cup beef broth (canned)
•1 tablespoon tomato paste
•2 cloves garlic, peeled, mashed, and minced
•¾ teaspoon fresh thyme (or ¼ teaspoon dried)
•1 bay leaf
•24 brown-braised onions (recipe follows)
•½ pound mushrooms (washed and halved)
•3 tablespoons flour
•2 tablespoons softened butter
In a large, heavy-bottomed skillet or pot, saute the bacon slowly in the hot butter over medium heat until the bacon is lightly browned. Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon and set aside. Drain off all but 3 tablespoons of the bacon grease and butter. Bring the pot back up to medium high and brown the chicken pieces well, skin side down, then turn and continue to brown on their second side.
Pour in the brandy. Averting your face, ignite the brandy with a lighted match. Shake the pan back and forth several seconds until the flames subside.
Pour in the wine, chicken broth, and beef broth. Stir in the tomato paste, garlic, and herbs. Bring the liquid to a simmer. Cover and simmer slowly for 20 minutes. Add the brown-braised onions and the sliced mushrooms and continue gently simmering, covered, until the chicken is “falling-off-the-bone” tender, about another 90 minutes. Remove the chicken pieces with a slotted spoon.
Let the sauce cool slightly and skim off as much of the fat as you can. (See note below for removing more of the fat). Remove the bay leaf.
In a saucer, blend the butter and flour together into a smooth paste with a small wire whisk or a fork. Scrape the paste into the hot liquid and blend with a wire whisk. Bring to a simmer, stirring, and simmer for a minute or two until the sauce has thickened enough to coat a spoon lightly.
Place the chicken and reserved bacon pieces back into the sauce and reheat before serving. (Or refrigerate it up to 24 hours and gently reheat to serve.)
Mashed potatoes make a wonderful side dish to the chicken.
NOTE ON THE WINE USED FOR COOKING: Because you’re using so much wine in this dish, don’t feel you need to use the same wine you’re going to pour when you serve it. That would be extravagant. So I’m giving you permission to use a decent “Two-Buck Chuck” red for cooking. Just make sure it’s one you would enjoy sipping.
NOTE FOR DE-FATTING THE SAUCE: To remove the maximum amount of fat from the sauce, separate the sauce from the chicken and vegetables. Refrigerate both containers (up to 24 hours ahead) until the fat has risen to the surface of the sauce and hardened. At this point, it’s very easy to simply lift the hardened fat from the surface of the sauce. Reunite the chicken, vegetables and sauce and when ready to serve, cover the pot and reheat gently over medium heat.
BROWN-BRAISED ONIONS: Blanch 24 1-inch pearl onions (also called “boiling onions”) in a large pot of boiling water for 2 minutes, then plunge into cold water. Remove the onions from the water and drain well. Trim away the root and stem ends and slip off the skins. Heat 1½ tablespoons of butter and 1½ tablespoons of olive oil in a large, heavy-bottomed skillet. Add the onions and saute over moderate heat for about 10 minutes, shaking the pan occasionally to roll the onions about and give them a chance to brown on all sides. Don’t worry about even browning, though. Add 1/2 cup of broth/wine (½ beef stock and ½ red wine or water), cover, and simmer on medium-low for 20 to 30 minutes, or until the onions are very tender but still retaining their shape and most of the liquid has evaporated.
Jan's One-Pot Chicken with Noodles, Ginger and Lemon
Serves 2, but can easily be doubled
This is a delightful dish, something to be admired for its richness of flavor and ease of preparation. Just remember that it is fraught with variables that will affect its ultimate success, including the quality of the chicken broth, the potency of the ginger root, and the style of the chili-garlic paste, to name just a few. In other words, the most critical ingredient in this dish may well be cook's intuition. Yet, armed with that and a little knowledge, one will be able to look between the lines of the recipe, interpret what I was aiming for, and even take it to another level. Part of its success relies on the fine quality of your chicken broth. I keep batches of it on hand in my freezer; made from other times when I've cooked up chickens with water and plenty of chopped onions, celery, carrots, and a coarsely chopped mid-sized head of garlic (a small head contains about 15 cloves; I throw the garlic in skins and all).
Also, don’t overlook the addition of my “Secret Ingredient,” which is a spicy homemade dumpling sauce. You’ll find the how-to for that at the end of the recipe.
•2 chicken breast halves, skin removed/bones in (about 1½ pounds total weight)
•2 teaspoons vegetable oil
•4 cups good-quality chicken stock or broth
•¾ cup chopped green onions (about 5 or 6 medium-sized onions, using all of the white and pale green portion and about 2 inches of the green)
•2 slices of fresh lemon (about ¼-inch thick, or slightly thicker)
•Scant 1 tablespoon optional "secret ingredient" (see note below)
•2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger root
•2 teaspoons commercially prepared chili-garlic sauce
•1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
•Salt to taste
•1 (7.7 ounce) package yakisoba noodles (also called "stir fry noodles;" check the refrigerated section in produce department of mosts supermarkets)
Using kitchen shears or very sharp knife, cut each chicken breast half into two portions (because you'll be cutting through rib and breast bone, shears are very effective). Cut through at the meatiest portion of each breast so you end up with four relatively equal-sized portions. In a deep-sided, heavy-bottomed pot, brown the chicken pieces in the oil over medium-high heat, turning once to brown on both sides (note: skinless breast meat can be tricky to fry, tending to stick if you flip it too soon; be patient, once the meat has browned sufficiently, it practically releases from the pan bottom by itself). Reduce the heat slightly, remove the chicken pieces to a plate, then pour in the broth, stirring and scraping with a flat-sided utensil to dissolve all of the caramelized chicken juices.
Return the browned chicken pieces to the pot, and add the onions, lemon slices, ginger root, chile-garlic sauce and black pepper. Cover, and cook just until the chicken is tender and cooked, about 40 minutes. Adjust the seasonings, adding salt if desired. The chicken may be prepared to this point up to 24 hours ahead and refrigerated.
Five or 10 minutes before serving, bring the mixture to a boil, then remove the chicken pieces with a slotted spoon. Add the yakisoba, breaking the soft block of noodles apart with a fork or spoon so they'll cook evenly and quickly in the broth (this only takes about 3 minutes). When the noodles are cooked, return the chicken pieces to the pot and heat through. Adjust seasonings. If you remember, fish out any remaining pieces of lemon (it will be almost disintegrated by now, though) before serving. Serve in large soup bowls or pasta bowls.
NOTE ON OPTIONAL SECRET INGREDIENT: I used to use a dumpling sauce from one of my favorite Corvallis Restaurants, China Blue. But the restaurant changed hands and no longer offers the original version. By luck, however, I ran into the former owners one day in a nearby park and they shared the basic ingredients used to make their sauce. With that information, I’ve been able to cobble together my own spicy dumpling sauce: In a small saucepan, whisk together ¼ cup soy sauce (or Kikkoman’s Tempura Sauce, if you can find it), ¼ cup water, 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 3 tablespoons sesame oil, 1 tablespoon red pepper flakes, and 1 teaspoon sugar (omit the sugar if using the tempura sauce). Simmer for 3 minutes, then remove from heat. In a small dish, whisk 2 teaspoons of corn starch into 1 tablespoon of water. Scrape that mixture into the sauce, whisking constantly, then place the pot over a medium-high burner and stir until thickened; remove from heat. Makes about 2/3 cup of sauce (the sauce freezes well).
Coach House Black Bean Soup
Serves 8
This flavorful soup is a wonderful hit when the weather gets chilly and our psyches turn to bacon...
•1 pound black beans
•2½ quarts water
•5 strips bacon, cut in small pieces
•2 stalks celery, chopped
•2 medium-sized onions, chopped
•2 tablespoons flour
•2 smoked ham hocks
•3 sprigs parsley
•2 bay leaves
•2 cloves garlic, halved
•2 carrots, diced
•2 parsnips, chopped
•¼ teaspoon ground pepper
•2 teaspoons salt
•¾ cup Madeira (or dry sherry)
•2 hard cooked eggs, peeled and chopped
Wash beans, cover with cold water and soak overnight. Drain and wash again. Place them in a large pot with the 2½ quarts water. Cover and simmer 90 minutes.
In another large, heavy-bottomed pot, saute the bacon over medium-high heat until lightly browned. Add celery and onion and cook until the onions are tender and transparent. Whisk in the flour and cook, stirring for 1 minute. Add ham hock, parsley, bay leaves, garlic, carrots, parsnips, pepper, salt and beans (with their cooking liquid). Cover and simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally, for about 3 hours. Add more water if necessary to keep mixture very loose.
Remove soup from heat and remove ham hocks. Ladle half of the soup into a blender and puree. Remove any meat from the ham bone or hocks, chop fine and return to soup, along with the blended soup, Madeira wine and chopped eggs.
Soup can be prepared up to 2 days in advance. When ready to serve, bring the soup to a boil and gently simmer for 5 minutes.
Source: Adapted from "Colorado Cache," by the Junior League of Denver, Inc.