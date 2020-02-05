Black and White Keto Fat Bombs
Makes 15 servings
•2 cups slivered almonds
•1 cup coconut oil
•1 to 2 tablespoons of your favorite low-carb powdered sweetener
•1 teaspoon orange zest
•2 teaspoons vanilla extract (sugar-free if on keto diet)
•Small pinch salt
•2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
Line a mini-muffin tin with mini liners.
Pulse and then process the almonds, oil, sweetener, vanilla, zest and salt until smooth except for small chunks of almond (like chunky peanut butter). Remove half to a small bowl and stir in the cocoa powder.
Fill half of one liner with the vanilla mixture and then quickly fill the other half with the chocolate mixture (it should remind you of a black-and-white cookie). Repeat with the remaining vanilla and chocolate mixtures. Tap the tin on the counter a few times.
Freeze until solid, about 30 minutes. You can remove the liners if you’d like. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
Per serving: 243 calories; 24 g fat; 13 g saturated fat; no cholesterol; 4 g protein; 5 g carbohydrate; 1 g sugar; 3 g fiber; 155 mg sodium; 53 mg calcium
Source: Recipe from the Food Network
Keto Mediterranean Chicken
Makes 4 servings
•1 tablespoon olive oil
•8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
•Salt and pepper
•3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
•1 cup pitted kalamata olives
•2 tablespoons capers
•2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
•1½ teaspoons dried oregano
•1 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt
•¼ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped
•2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves, roughly chopped
•1 teaspoon lemon zest
•1 tablespoon lemon juice
Heat oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Liberally sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper and cook half of the pieces, skin-side down, until the skin is deeply browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Flip and cook until the other side is deeply browned, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate and repeat with remaining pieces of chicken.
Pour out all but 1 tablespoon of the fat (if on the keto diet, keep all the fat in the pot). Return pot to heat and add garlic; cook until golden brown, about 1 minute. Add the olives, capers, vinegar, oregano and ½ cup water; stir to combine and to scrape up any browned bits at the bottom of the pot. Return chicken pieces to pot and stir to mix.
Cover and cook at a simmer until chicken is done, about 30 minutes. Remove the chicken and boil the sauce to reduce it by half.
Meanwhile, mix the yogurt, parsley, mint, lemon zest and lemon juice, plus a large pinch of salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Taste and season with more salt and pepper, if needed.
Serve the chicken with its sauce, and the yogurt sauce on the side.
Per serving (nutrition calculated using all the fat from step 2): 627 calories; 48 g fat; 12 g saturated fat; 285 mg cholesterol; 42 g protein; 5 g carbohydrate; 1 g sugar; 2 g fiber; 1,146 mg sodium; 91 mg calcium
Source: Adapted from a recipe by the Food Network
Keto Egg Cups
Makes 3 servings
•1 tablespoon butter, see note
•6 large, thin slices of prosciutto
•1/3 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
•¼ cup grated Parmesan
•¼ cup packed baby spinach leaves, chopped
•¼ cup roasted red peppers, chopped
•6 large eggs
•¼ cup heavy cream
•Salt and pepper
Note: To make this recipe even more keto-friendly, instead of greasing the muffin tin with 1 tablespoon of butter, melt 2 tablespoons and brush the tin with it. It will pool in the bottom of each cup, but that is OK.
Position an oven rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees.
Grease the cups of a muffin tin with the 1 tablespoon of butter (or brush with 2 tablespoons of melted butter). Line each cup with a slice of prosciutto, folding and overlapping so that the entire surface of the cup is covered and no metal is peeking through. Divide the mozzarella evenly among the cups. Repeat with the Parmesan, spinach and roasted red peppers.
Whisk the eggs and cream in a large measuring cup or small pitcher; add some salt and a few grinds of pepper. Pour the egg mixture in each cup, making sure not to overfill.
Bake until the eggs are set and wobble only slightly, 10 to 12 minutes (the eggs will continue to cook after they come out). Let cool 5 minutes, then use a thin knife or offset spatula, if necessary, to loosen the prosciutto from the edges of each cup. Transfer to a plate for serving.
Per serving: 321 calories; 22 g fat; 10 g saturated fat; 426 mg cholesterol; 28 g protein; 4g carbohydrate; 1 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 1,779 mg sodium; 272 mg calcium
Source: Recipe from the Food Network
Citrus-Marinated Olives
Makes 4 to 6 servings
•¼ cup olive oil
•¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
•2 sprigs fresh thyme
•1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
•1 strip lemon zest, removed with a vegetable peeler
•1 strip orange zest, removed with a vegetable peeler
•Salt and pepper
•1 cup Castelvetrano olives
•1 tablespoon lemon juice
•1 tablespoon orange juice
Heat the olive oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the red pepper flakes, thyme, garlic, lemon zest, orange zest, salt and pepper to taste and cook, stirring occasionally, until garlic is pale golden, about 2 minutes. Stir in olives and cook until just warm, 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice and orange juice. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Per serving (based on 4): 167 calories; 18 g fat; 3 g saturated fat; no cholesterol; 1 g protein; 4 g carbohydrate; 1 g sugar; 2 g fiber; 829 mg sodium; 39 mg calcium
Source: Recipe by Valerie Bertinelli via Food Network
Keto Breaded Chicken Cutlets
Makes 4 servings
•1½ pounds thinly sliced raw chicken breast
•Salt
•2 cups almond flour
•3 large eggs
•½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
•1½ teaspoons paprika
•½ teaspoon garlic powder
•Ghee (clarified butter, see note) or avocado oil, for frying
•Lemon wedges, for serving
Note: To clarify butter, gently melt butter over medium-low heat. Carefully skim foam off top. Pour carefully into a container, stopping before any of the white solids on the bottom of the pan pour out. Store in an airtight container for up to 9 months or in a refrigerator for up to 1 year.
If any of the chicken slices are thicker than ¼ inch, pound them out one at a time between 2 sheets of plastic wrap or waxed paper with a meat mallet to a thickness of ¼ inch.
Sprinkle chicken all over with salt and just enough of the almond flour to lightly coat both sides.
Beat the eggs in a wide, shallow bowl. In another wide, shallow bowl, mix the remaining almond flour with the Parmesan, paprika and garlic powder.
Dip chicken in the eggs to coat. Let the excess drip off, then coat thoroughly in the almond flour mixture. Place on a plate and repeat with the remaining chicken.
Heat ¼ inch of ghee or avocado oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until hot but not smoking. Add half the chicken and cook until golden on one side, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook until golden on the other side, another 3 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and repeat with the remaining chicken, adding more ghee or oil of needed. Serve with lemon wedges.
Per serving: 684 calories; 33 g fat; 857 g saturated fat; 232 mg cholesterol; 43 g protein; 11 g carbohydrate; 2 g sugar; 2 g fiber; 857 mg sodium; 154 mg calcium
Source: Recipe from the Food Network