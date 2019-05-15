Chicken Tortilla Soup
Makes 6 servings
•1 tablespoon vegetable oil
•1 small onion, diced
•2 tablespoons minced garlic
•2 jalapeños, finely diced
•6 cups chicken stock
•1 (14.5-ounce) can fire-roasted tomatoes
•1 (14.5-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
•1 (8-inch) flour tortilla
•½ rotisserie chicken, skin removed, shredded
•2 limes, juiced, plus wedges for garnish
•1 cup roughly chopped cilantro leaves
•1 avocado, pitted, sliced
•1 cup shredded Monterrey cheese
In a large saucepan, heat the vegetable oil. Add the onions and cook for 2 minutes. Once the onions have softened, add the garlic and jalapeños, and cook for 1 minute. Pour in the chicken stock, tomatoes and beans, and bring to a simmer. Simmer 5 minutes.
While the broth is simmering, heat a skillet. When hot, add tortilla. Cook 1 minute, until bottom is lightly toasted. Flip and cook 1 minute until lightly toasted. Remove from heat and cut into thin strips. Set aside.
Once the broth has simmered for a few minutes, add shredded chicken, lime juice and cilantro. Taste and season with salt and pepper if needed. Serve soup garnished with lime wedges, avocado slices, tortilla strips and a sprinkling of cheese.
Per serving: 437 calories; 20 g fat; 8 g saturated fat; 74 mg cholesterol; 29 g protein; 38 g carbohydrate; 9 g sugar; 10 g fiber; 1,268 mg sodium; 234 mg calcium
Source: Adapted from a recipe by Danny Boome, via Food Network
Szechuan Noodles and Chicken
Makes 8 servings
•½ rotisserie chicken
•6 garlic cloves, chopped
•¼ cup fresh ginger, peeled and chopped
•½ cup vegetable oil
•½ cup tahini (sesame paste)
•½ cup peanut butter
•½ cup soy sauce
•¼ cup dry sherry
•¼ cup sherry vinegar
•¼ cup honey
•Dash sriracha, optional
•2 tablespoons dark sesame oil
•1/8 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
•½ teaspoon black pepper
•1 pound spaghetti
•1 cup red bell pepper, julienned
•1 cup yellow bell pepper, julienned
•4 scallions, sliced diagonally (white and green parts)
Remove the skin from the chicken and pull the chicken from the bones. Chop meat into small pieces, and set aside.
Place the garlic and ginger in a food processor fitted with a steel blade. Add the vegetable oil, tahini, peanut butter, soy sauce, sherry, sherry vinegar, honey, optional sriracha, sesame oil, cayenne and black pepper. Puree the sauce.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil, and cook the spaghetti al dente. Drain the pasta in a colander, place it in a large bowl, and while still warm, toss with the chicken and ¾ of the sauce. Add the red and yellow bell peppers and scallions; toss well. Serve warm or at room temperature. The remaining sauce may be added, as needed, to moisten the pasta.
Per serving: 640 calories; 36 g fat; 15g saturated fat; 27 mg cholesterol; 22 g protein; 11 g carbohydrate; 13 g sugar; 4 g fiber; 1,037 mg sodium; 59 mg calcium
Source: Adapted from a recipe by Ina Garten.
Rotisserie Chicken Quesadillas
Makes 3 servings
•1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons oil, divided
•1 cup onion, chopped
•¾ cup green peppers, chopped
•2 cups sliced mushrooms
•½ rotisserie chicken, skinned and cut into small pieces
•1½ cups shredded cheese, such as a Mexican blend
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a skillet and add the onions, green peppers and mushrooms. Cook, stirring frequently, until softened, about 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in chicken and remove from heat.
Heat a separate skillet over medium-high heat, and add 1 teaspoon of the remaining oil, swirling it to cover the bottom of the pan. Add 1 tortilla and cook 1 minute. Remove to a separate plate, and add another tortilla to the pan. Scatter 1 cup of the filling over the tortilla, and sprinkle with ½ cup of the cheese. Place the reserved tortilla on top, oil-side up, and lightly smash together with a spatula. Cook 1 minute until bottom tortilla is nicely browned. Flip and cook 1 minute more.
Repeat this process with the remaining 4 tortillas to make 2 more quesadillas. Because a little oil will be left in the pan, you will only need to add about ½ teaspoon of the remaining oil for each one.
Cut into wedges and serve with your favorite salsa.
Per serving: 583 calories; 23 g fat; 10 g saturated fat; 107 mg cholesterol; 36 g protein; 59 g carbohydrate; 9 g sugar; 4 g fiber; 1,377 mg sodium; 282 mg calcium
Source: Recipe by Daniel Neman
Amy's Chicken Pot Pie
Makes 4 to 6 servings
•2 pie crusts (premade, refrigerated pie crusts are easiest)
•1 tablespoon butter
•½ large onion, chopped
•Salt and pepper
•1 (12-ounce) bag frozen mixed vegetables
•1 cup chicken broth
•1 cup whole milk
•1 tablespoon sherry
•1½ tablespoons all-purpose flour
•½ rotisserie chicken, skinned, pulled off the bone and cut into small pieces
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place 1 pie crust in a pie pan, preferably glass.
Melt butter in large skillet or pot. Add onion, season with a little salt and pepper, and cook until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add frozen vegetables and cook until vegetables are no longer cool.
Stir in chicken broth, milk, sherry and flour. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened. Stir in chicken, taste and season with salt and pepper, if needed.
Pour filling into prepared pie pan and cover with other crust, pressing around the edges to seal the crusts together. Cut slits in the top crust and bake 30 to 40 minutes until flaky and golden brown. Cover edge of crust with foil after 20 minutes to avoid burning.
Per serving (based on 6): 464 calories; 26 g fat; 8 g saturated fat; 61 mg cholesterol; 19 g protein; 78 g carbohydrate; 3 g sugar; 4 g fiber; 1,077 mg sodium; 78 mg calcium
Source: Recipe by Amy Bertrand and Daniel Neman
Apple-Fennel Chicken Salad
Makes 4 servings
•½ apple, finely chopped
•½ fennel bulb, finely chopped
•½ small shallot, finely chopped
•8 ounces poached, roasted or rotisserie chicken, torn into bite-size pieces
•3 tablespoons mayonnaise
•1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh chives
•1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh tarragon
•2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
•1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, plus more if needed
•Kosher salt
•Black pepper
Using a fork, mix apple, fennel, shallot, chicken, mayonnaise, chives, tarragon, lemon zest and juice in a medium bowl until well combined. Season with salt, pepper and more lemon juice, if desired.
Per serving: 188 calories; 12 g fat; 2 g saturated fat; 47 mg cholesterol; 15 g protein; 6 g carbohydrate; 3 g sugar; 2 g fiber; 395 mg sodium; 33 mg calcium
Source: Adapted from bonappetit.com